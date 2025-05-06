Power of the Pony: New Equestrian Children’s Book Featured on YouTube’s “Mr. Peach Reads Aloud”  

May 6, 2025 (Mead, CO) — The new children’s book, Power of the Pony (http://powerofthepony.com/), by equine journalist and photographer Heidi Nyland Melocco (co-authored with her daughter, Savannah) is featured on this week’s video by “Mr. Peach Reads Aloud.” Watch the video by the popular children’s book channel now (and be sure to visit PowerofthePony.com to get a coupon code for your own copy of the book):

https://youtu.be/3GLAajRopyM?si=HviQkmfCdIneXEfx.

Mr. Peach Reads Aloud is a popular YouTube channel for young readers. Mr. Peach reads with fun voices and includes the viewers with interactive chats. Follow his channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@MrPeachReadsAloud and be sure to give his Power of the Pony reading a thumbs up.

Power of the Pony invites young horse lovers into the horse world. Its mission is to help grow interest in the sport of riding and to teach young readers that they can visit horses and take lessons—as they learn what it is like to care for a pony at home. It is a photographic tour of all things pony: the barn, arena, and show grounds. Children ages three to nine will find out what it’s like to have a pony at home. Read the fun and touching rhyme that tells about feed and care, grooming, riding practice, and gaining confidence for a horse show. Plus, the story points out how ponies and horses teach important character-building skills like persistence, connection and sharing. Then the younger author adds facts about ponies and discusses horse ownership from her youthful perspective. The book is a keepsake for all in the horse industry and is great to share with anyone who wants to introduce horses and ponies to a new generation of riders. Choose from eBook, paperback or hardback editions. Order now to get your copies in time for holiday gift giving.

Coupon Code:

Use the code to save 25%: PonyPowersLaunch

Note that the code is case-sensitive

Hardback:

https://store.bookbaby.com/book/powerofthepony?format=hardcover

Paperback:

https://store.bookbaby.com/book/poweroftheponypaperback

eBook:

https://store.bookbaby.com/book/powerofthepony?format=ebook

Power of the Pony:

This photographic book details what it is like to care for and ride a pony. Join in on a young girl’s farm as she shares what she loves most about having a pony to ride. Have fun with a pony as you also learn important traits by feeding, grooming, and riding. Your connection to a pony teaches important life skills such as dedication, sharing, caring, and love. Join in on the adventure with a heartfelt rhyming story, and then reread the pages for notes from the young rider and facts about ponies! Written by Heidi and Savannah Melocco, the photos in the book feature their horse property and their amazing pony, Romeo. Heidi and Savannah teamed up to show others what it’s like to have a pony at home and to make sure others know that learning to ride a horse is not out of reach.

Genre: CHILDREN’S NONFICTION

Subgenre: Animals / Horses

Age Range (years):3 – 9

Language: English

Pages: 52

eBook ISBN: 9798350983487

Hardcover ISBN: 9798350983470

Paperback ISBN: 9798350984378

About the Authors:

Heidi Nyland Melocco holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Ohio Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a concentration in magazine and photo editing. At the latter, she was named Master’s Student of the Year. Her stories and photographs are seen regularly in many equine publications, including Horse Illustrated and Young Rider. Melocco is an author of Western Horseman’s Understanding Lameness, Western Horseman’s Legends 6 and 9, and Goodnight’s Guide to Great Trail Riding, and she’s a contributing photographer for the Certified Horsemanship Association’s Instructor Manual, Hitch Up & Go, The Revolution in Horsemanship, and Breed for Success. Melocco’s photos have won awards from the Equine Photographer’s Network and an AIM Award. Melocco holds first-prize awards from American Horse Publications for training stories and equine photography. She has had more than 35 magazine cover photos. Melocco continues to write about and photograph horses and also works in video broadcasting. Melocco resides on her small-acreage horse property with her husband, Jared; daughter Savannah; AQHA gelding, Golden H Mister T; pony, Romeo; dogs Henry and Rosie, and three orange barn kitties known as the “Porch Patrol.” She is thrilled to announce her new children’s book, Power of the Pony.

Savannah Melocco loves to write. She takes great care of her pony, Romeo, who she has had since age two. Savannah shows her dogs in 4H and dances on her studio’s competitive team. She has earned top honors for animals and her photography at the Colorado State Fair. She lives on a farm in Mead, Colorado, with her parents and their horses, dogs, and cats.

