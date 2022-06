AHP member benefits can help increase awareness and recognition of your equine brand, whether it’s a print or online publication, a professional media service, or an equine-related business.

Access to the online member directory listings for building your contacts in the equine industry

Equine industry press release service for distribution to over 600 AHP members and staff with added exposure via the AHP Newsgroup

The Inside Track, AHP’s quarterly eNewsletter provides media industry news you can use to advance your professional career and keep you updated on the member community and association events

AHP CareerTrack, an online job bank for AHP members to list and search for available jobs and opportunities in the equine industry

The AHP Equine Media Conference is one of the most affordable conferences available in the publishing industry and is a can’t miss event for networking and professional development.

On demand virtual learning with the AHP Webinar and Ask the Expert series available first to members. These series provide education on a variety of topics relative to the equine media industry for continued learning throughout the year.

Member eligibility to submit entries in the annual AHP Equine Media Awards that recognizes excellence in over 50 categories in print and online and provides a judge’s critique for every entry

