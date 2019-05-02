Andrea Kupfer, Digital Marketing

ANDREA KUPFER is the Managing Director at Catapult Creative Labs. Kupfer has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing across a wide variety of industries. As Catapult Creative Labs managing director, Kupfer excels at building best-of-breed marketing campaigns that connect businesses with the right customers. She is a problem-solving junkie and strategic thinker with “the more complex the goal – the better” mindset. Working in close collaboration with AIM’s Equine Network, she has spoken at several industry events on marketing best practices.

Friday, May 31 - 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Leverage SEO and Social Media to Increase Brand Visibility and Drive Sales

Increase brand visibility and drive sales by leveraging Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and social media platforms. These digital marketing tools can help you connect directly with relevant audiences who care about your brand.