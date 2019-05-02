Miriam Ortiz Y Pino, Life Coach

MIRIAM ORTIZ Y PINO is a Certified Professional Organizer, Simplicity Expert & Coach, Entrepreneur, Writer, Blogger and Creator of The Streamlined Solution. She works with entrepreneurs and other busy and creative people to eliminate the distractions, simplify systems and create routines so they can do their best work and live a fuller life.

The More than Organized Blog was recognized as one of the top 5 Simplicity Blogs, one of the top 100 productivity blogs, and one of the top 20 home office organizers.

Ortiz Y Pino holds certificates in Workplace Productivity, Residential Organizing, Courageous Coaching Method, Fire Starter Session Facilitator and Sacred Money Archetypes Coaching. She is a Golden Circle member of NAPO, the NAPO Ambassador for the states of New Mexico and Oklahoma, an instructor for NAPO University, and serves on the education committee.

She appears regularly on Women’s Focus on KUNM radio and KRQE This Morning. You can connect with Miriam at morethanorganized.net

Saturday, June 1 - 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Balancing Work, Family and Horses

Miriam Ortiz Y Pino will moderate an interactive panel that explores ways to streamline your life to create more time to focus on what’s important to you.