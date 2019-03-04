AHP Webinar: Your Customer Database: Mining the Gold

Many publishers have yet to realize one of the most valued assets they have: their customer database. You are already collecting information on your customers that they are willing to share and that your advertisers desire. In this webinar. Lessiter Media's Marketing Manager Dallas Ziebell will tell you where to start, ideas for surveying and how to use the information with your advertisers.

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Dallas Ziebell

Host: Jeremy McGovern, AHP Vice-President

About the Presenter

Dallas Ziebell is a marketing manager for Lessiter Media, responsible for overseeing brand identity, audience growth, advertising promotion, social media, email marketing, paid media, partnerships, influencers, and events for American Farriers Journal and several publications serving niche agricultural markets. Prior to joining Lessiter Media, Dallas held an Account Service role with the IC Group, developing interactive digital promotions and loyalty programs for national consumer brands like Prevacid®, Huggies® and Del Monte®. Dallas holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising from West Virginia University's Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism.

This webinar will be available on demand in the Members Only area of the AHP website www.americanhorsepubs.org.

