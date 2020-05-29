Barbra Schulte Honored with 2020 Equine Industry Vision Award

Award recognizes innovation, commitment and positive impact to equine industry

Zoetis and American Horse Publications (AHP) announced Barbra Schulte as the recipient of the 2020 Equine Industry Vision Award. The annual award, established and sponsored by Zoetis, recognizes the innovation and commitment made by an individual or organization to positively influence the equine industry. Zoetis presented the award to Schulte by video since the 2020 AHP Equine Media Conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the Equine Industry Vision Award Announcement>>

“Zoetis is honored to present the Equine Industry Vision Award to Barbra Schulte for her incredible work and unwavering passion for horses and riders,” said Jeannie Jeffery, vice president of the Zoetis U.S. Equine business. “Through her work as a renowned trainer, clinician and personal performance coach, Barbra has helped countless riders overcome challenges and has made a positive impact on the equine industry.”

About Schulte

Growing up on a farm in southern Illinois, Schulte’s lifelong love for horses started at a young age. At 8 years old, Schulte started training quarter horses and competing in Western pleasure, reining, horsemanship and cutting competitions. After attending college, she started her own cutting horse training business. Over the years, Schulte observed riders and how they handled themselves in the saddle. She decided to take her personal experiences from the arena and help other riders unlock their potential by becoming a certified Personal Performance Coach. Schulte retired from her professional training career in 2017, but she continues to coach riders in all disciplines to develop their full potential, perform under pressure and overcome fear.

“I’m incredibly grateful and honored to be recognized for the work I’ve done throughout my career,” Schulte said. “Seeing the lightbulb and joy people experience when they realize what is truly possible for them is the most rewarding part of my career. This award is about having a vision, and I’m humbled that my peers in the equine industry view me as a visionary. For that, I want to thank my husband, Tom, and fellow trainers and coaches for their support. I’ve always believed that, no matter how difficult things get, you can overcome those challenges by never giving up on your goals, finding the gift in the challenge and creating a new and even larger vision of your dreams.”

In addition to the Equine Industry Vision Award, Schulte received the National Female Equestrian of the Year Award, given by the American Quarter Horse Association. She was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Members’ Hall of Fame. Schulte also captured two NCHA titles, among numerous other national titles and championships during her career.

About the Equine Industry Vision Award

The Equine Industry Vision Award is given annually in recognition of outstanding leadership, creativity and meritorious contributions toward positive changes in the equine industry. This distinguished award is a unique opportunity to publicly recognize ingenuity, originality and effective innovation that exemplifies commitment, dedication and service to the equine industry.

About American Horse Publications

American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, professionals, colleges and students for nearly 50 years. The nonprofit professional association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication to increase interest in the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit ZoetisUS.com.

