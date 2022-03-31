Four Finalists Named for 2022 Equine Industry Vision Award

Zoetis to honor the winner at AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington on May 13

Equine visionaries see beyond the present to a better future for horses and the people who share their world. Since 2002, the Equine Industry Vision Award (EIVA) has honored 20 individuals and organizations that exemplify outstanding visionary achievement or sustained contributions that have profoundly impacted the equine industry.

One of the four finalists will become the 21st recipient of the Equine Industry Vision Award. The award recognizes ingenuity and service to the equine industry by inspiring these qualities in others. The 2022 finalists include:

Monty Roberts is an internationally respected horse trainer and founder of Join-Up International. Roberts is committed to improving the traditional ways of treating animals and the people around horses. For over 80 years, he has advocated for and demonstrated the many qualities of our equine partners and athletes.

Billy Smith is the Executive Director of the American Paint Horse Association. Dr. Smith's vision has elevated APHA to a position of prosperity, innovation, and educational and fiscal leadership in the equine industry. He is known for his belief that the horse community is better and stronger together.

Trafalgar Square Books has been publishing books for the good of the horse for 37 years, beginning with their first book, Centered Riding. In addition to producing quality books for the equestrian public, TSB believes in supporting others in the industry committed to bringing horses and humans together in ways that ensure all are healthy and happy in each other's company.

Nathaniel White DVM MS DACVS is Professor Emeritus of surgery from the VA/MD College of Veterinary Medicine and Director of the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) since 2015. Dr. White is a past president of the American Association of Equine Practitioners and has taught veterinary students for 39 years.

The 2022 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner will be announced during the AHP Back to the Bluegrass Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, at breakfast sponsored by Zoetis on Friday, May 13. The recipient will receive a crystal trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine.

“Zoetis is proud to once again sponsor the Equine Industry Vision Award,” says Jen Grant, Head of Marketing, Zoetis U.S. Equine. “Everyone at Zoetis is committed to being always by the side of horses, their caregivers and all who advance the vision of the equine industry. This award is such a wonderful way to honor those who elevate our industry and relentlessly strive for better outcomes for horses and those who care for them.”

American Horse Publications partnered with Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) to develop the award in 2001.

Christine W. Brune, AHP Executive Director, says, “This year’s finalists like past recipients represent innovators from diverse niches within the equine industry. AHP applauds their achievements and contributions toward improving the care and welfare of all horses.”

To learn more about the past winners and the Equine Industry Vision Award, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-special-awards/

Nominations for the 2023 Equine Industry Vision Award will be available in Fall 2022.

About American Horse Publications

AHP has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years of innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide, from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021 with approximately 12,100 employees.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being every day. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.

