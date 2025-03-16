2025 AHP Equine Media Student Travel Award Winners head to Dallas this May

Ella Barnett and Sharlee Shumpert compete for the title of 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner at the AHP Return to Horse Country Conference, May 15-17, in Dallas, Texas.

About Our Finalists:

Ella Barnett is an Equine Media and Public Relations Major, Social Media Marketing Minor at Centenary University. She plans to graduate this May 2025, and has already begun her professional pursuits as a marketing assistant for a digital ad agency 3MC Media for the past three years, and she has worked as an intern for Standardbred welfare non-profit organization Friends of Sound Horses and BloodHorse. Her goal post-graduation is to continue writing for the equine industry in a marketing capacity.

Ella is the daughter of Tien and Mike Barnett of Spring Green, Wisconsin.

Sharlee Shumpert is a journalism major at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi, anticipating a May 2026 graduation, after which she aims to build a career as a journalist who covers the Western way of life. She spent her childhood traveling to barrel races and rodeos all over the country thanks to my barrel racer sisters, and she found her place within cowboy culture as an artist and reporter rather than as a competitor. She has served as editorial intern at The Horse Review magazine.

Sharlee is the daughter of Kirk and Courtney Shumpert Hanna of Mooreville, Mississippi.

Student Award finalists will attend educational sessions and network with leading equine media professionals during the three-day conference in Dallas, Texas.

The Student Award Committee interviews the two finalists at the AHP conference on Thursday afternoon. The 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner will be announced Friday evening at the AHP Special Awards Reception. Equine Network LLC will present the Student Award winner and runner-up with cash awards.

The AHP Equine Media Conference is held in Dallas, Texas, May 15-17, 2025, at the HOTEL. For information on the conference, visit the AHP website, www.americanhorsepubs.org.

AHP (American Horse Publications) is a professional association of equine-related media, professionals, associations, and businesses. Established in 1970, AHP has promoted better relationships and communication within the equine media industry. Since 1993, the AHP Student Award program has continued to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.

Media Contact:

Christy Jenkins

AHP Associate Director

(804) 822-0042

christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com

