AHP Equine Media Pursues Excellence in 2022

Equine Media Awards guidelines, class lists, and online entry submission are now available.

The 2022 AHP Equine Media Awards (EMA) for material published in 2021 gets underway this month with the release of the 2022 annual contest rules and class lists for Publishing Media, Media Professionals, and Business members.

Held since 1975, the American Horse Publications (AHP) annual awards contest offers members an opportunity to be recognized for excellence in over 50 equine media classes covering journalism, visual media, multimedia, design, and more.

“The publishing industry is constantly evolving,” says Chris Brune, AHP Executive Director and EMA Coordinator. “Equine media provides quality content and trusted sources for the horse industry in multiple mixed media platforms. The 2022 EMAs will showcase the best informative, educational, and entertaining content published in 2021.”

The Equine Media Awards is open to 2022 AHP members only and offers a Publishing Media Division for equine publications and media professionals and a Business Division for equine-related businesses, nonprofit organizations, and colleges.

The 2022 AHP Equine Media Awards rules and class list are available to view online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-awards-contest/

Online submission forms can be accessed on the Member Center on www.americanhorsepubs.org and require member login.

The entry deadline is on or before February 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Late entries are not accepted.

The AHP Equine Media Awards competition is for members of American Horse Publications. Only AHP members whose 2022 dues are paid by February 10, 2022, are eligible. To verify membership status, contact ahorsepubs@aol.com.

New members who join AHP may compete if 2022 dues are paid by the submission date, February 10, 2022. To join AHP, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/become-an-ahp-member/.

To renew membership, log in to Member Center on the AHP website with your username and password. If you need assistance with login, a copy of the invoice, have changes to your membership, or your membership expired in 2020 or before, contact Chris at ahorsepubs@aol.com.

The 2022 AHP Equine Media Awards presentation will be held on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022, at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa during the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky May 12-14.

American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

For more information, contact:

Christine Brune, Awards Coordinator

E-mail: ahorsepubs@aol.com

Posted in: