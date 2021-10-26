Talent and Commitment Take the Spotlight at the AHP Equine Media Special Awards Reception

l-r: Ruby Tevis, 2020 Student Award Winner; Hannah Waroway, 2021 Student Award Winner; Catie Staszak, 2021 NextGen Winner; Haylie Kerstetter, 2021 Student Award Runner Up; and Shelby Agnew, 2020 Student Award Runner Up. Photo by Diana De Rosa.

American Horse Publications introduced the 2021 winners of the AHP Equine Media Student Award and AHP Equine Media NextGen Award on Friday, September 17, at the AHP Back in the Saddle Conference in Irving, Texas.

Hannah Waroway wins 2021 AHP Equine Media Student Award

Two Student Award applicants pursuing careers in equine media received $1,000 Travel Awards for attending the Back in the Saddle conference. The AHP Student Fund provides travel awards to the finalists and complimentary student membership and conference registration to all Student Award applicants.

This year, the Travel Award Winners were Hannah Waroway and Haylie Kerstetter. Waroway, a graduate of Midway University, majored in Equine Rehabilitation and Equine Management. Kerstetter, a senior at Centenary University, majors in Equine Studies, Communication for the Equine Industry, and Social Media Marketing.

All Student Award candidates are evaluated on academics, relevant experience, skills, abilities, presentation, career goals, and assertiveness. The two finalists were interviewed during the conference by AHP officers: President Whitney Allen, Vice-President Jeremy McGovern, and Secretary/Treasurer Katie Navarra.

During the Special Awards reception in Texas, Hannah Waroway was named 2021 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner. She received $1,000 sponsored by Equine Network LLC, represented by Pat Trowbridge, Annie Kennedy, and Sandy Oliynyk. Haylie Kerstetter also received a cash award.

Catie Staszak honored as the inaugural winner of the AHP Equine Media NextGen Award

The AHP Equine Media NextGen Award recognizes up-and-coming professionals who have made a significant impact in advancing equine media while upholding journalistic excellence, integrity, and trust in a competitive communications world.

Nominees must be working media professionals between 25-35 by December 17, 2022, living in the U.S. or Canada. Nominees do not have to be AHP members, but a current AHP member must nominate them.

Catie Staszak of West Palm Beach, Florida, was selected by a panel of AHP members. and nominated by AHP member L.A. Sokolowski.

Staszak is a multimedia sports journalist, CEO of Catie Staszak Media, Inc., and the color commentator and journalist for the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ North American League for the past three seasons. She has announced at show jumping events across the globe, moderated at the FEI Sports Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland, and was a Chief Liaison Officer for Olympic Broadcasting Services at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

A competitive equestrian of more than 25 years, Staszak combined her two greatest passions into a career after graduating at the top of her class from the University of Miami with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2014. The same year she received AHP’s Student Award.

She continues to grow Catie Staszak Media, Inc., a boutique media agency focusing on storytelling and impactful content. She works to educate and increase the exposure of equestrian sports.

AHP will continue to shine the spotlight on equine media students and equine media professionals in 2022. Guidelines for applying for the AHP Equine Media Student Award and nominating the AHP Equine Media NextGen Award are available online https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-special-awards/.

For further information on AHP Special Awards, contact Judy Lincoln, Coordinator ahorsepubs2@aol.com

American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

For more information contact:

Judy Lincoln, AHP Special Awards Coordinator

(386)760-7743

Email: ahorsepubs2@aol.com

Images available on request.

Posted in: