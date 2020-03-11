AHP Introduces the Student Travel Award Winners for 2020

Meet two talented equine media student finalists in Lexington

The AHP Student Award Program has provided equine media students with opportunities to meet and network with leading media professionals, businesses and publications. It’s also developed an invaluable source of media talent for AHP members to employ over the last 25 years.

AHP Travel Award Winners receive a $1,000 travel award to attend the AHP 50th Anniversary Conference at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa in Lexington, Kentucky, May 28-30, for three days of educational sessions and networking with professionals in equine media.

Jordyn Egan, Director of Special Projects for the Maryland Horse Breeders’ Association judged this year’s Student Award competition to determine the finalists. Egan says, “What a talented group of applicants! It won’t be easy, but what a pleasure to learn about such a great group of students.”

American Horse Publications is pleased to announce Ruby Tevis and Shelby Agnew as the AHP Student Travel Award winners for 2020.

Shelby Agnew is a sophomore at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, pursuing a degree in Marketing. She is interested in promoting horses, ranches, products/services as well as working with performance horse magazines. Agnew has been the official photographer and social media manager for the Michigan affiliate of the NCHA. During her years on her high school’s equestrian team, she discovered a love for photographing horse shows and portrait photography. This led to contributing to the monthly regional equine magazine, Saddle Up! In May 2019, Agnew took her first steps toward becoming a professional equine photographer, which included conformation photos for sale, horse shows, and horse and rider portrait sessions.

“Shelby’s combination of writing, photography and social media experience is impressive given that she is only a sophomore,” says Judge Egan. “Her passion for horses is clear and I am confident that she will make the most of her next two years and be a sought-after employee upon graduation.”

Agnew grew up with her family’s cutting horses and has competed in NCHA events since 2012. She has been a member of Oakland University’s IHSA team since 2018 and had the opportunity to learn to jump. She is currently working with a dressage trainer while beginning a reined cow horse journey with her beloved personal horse.

She is the daughter of Dan and Gavonna Agnew of Lapeer, Michigan.

Ruby Tevis is a sophomore at Midway University pursuing a degree in Marketing Communications, with a double minor in Equine Studies and Sports Management. Tevis attended the AHP conference in Albuquerque as an AHP Travel Award Winner in 2019. She took full advantage of networking with leading media professionals and publishers. Her freelance work has been published on the USDF website and in Sidelines Magazine, as a writer, photographer, and manager of their social media promotions and posts.

“Ruby’s ambitions are admirable and achievable,” says Judge Egan. “The drive she has demonstrated to this point in her life leads me to believe that she will accomplish anything she sets her mind to. I particularly admire the fact that she made the most of the 2019 conference and applied again for this year. A real go-getter with lots ahead of her!”

Tevis is a working student and dressage rider who is competing as a FEI Young Rider. She was named the 2019 USDF Youth Volunteer of the Year for her work with the Kentucky Dressage Association.

She is the daughter of Jennifer Tevis of Lexington, Kentucky.

The two finalists will be interviewed by the Student Award Committee on Thursday afternoon at the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington. One student will be announced as the 2020 AHP Student Award Winner on Friday evening, May 29, 2020. The Student Award winner receives a cash award of $1,000. The runner-up will also receive a cash award. All cash awards are sponsored by AIM Equine Network.

-30-

American Horse Publications is a non-profit professional association dedicated to promoting excellence in equine media and better understanding and communication within the equine media industry. In 2020, the association celebrates its 50th anniversary. American Horse Publications offers students interested in a career in equine media with several opportunities to participate in its association. To request information about any of AHP’s student programs, please contact: Judy Lincoln, American Horse Publications, (386) 760-7743, e-mail: ahorsepubs2@aol.com. Information is also available online at the AHP web site at www.americanhorsepubs.org.

About AIM Equine Network

The AIM Equine Network includes brands such as Dressage Today, EQUUS, EquiManagement, Horse&Rider, Practical Horseman, The Team Roping Journal, Stable Management, US Rider, A Home for Every Horse, Hope in the Saddle, Equine.com, and more. Our award-winning brands present innovative content, engaging digital experiences, and live equestrian events designed to inform and entertain our target audiences. We attract and retain subscribers and users who are serious equine enthusiasts and industry professionals, and who have both the resources and commitment to provide the best for their horse-related pursuits and upscale lifestyles. Learn more at aimmedia.com/equine-network/.