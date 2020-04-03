Until We Meet Again…Texas 2021

AHP Equine Media Conference Cancelled for 2020

No one expected a pandemic in 2020 or that phrases like “social distancing,” “shelter in place,” “work from home,” and “virtual conferencing” would apply to all of us.

To win the fight against the COVID-19 virus, gatherings of more than 10 have been sacrificed along with distancing ourselves from friends, family and co-workers.

Earlier this week, the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa sent AHP notice stating “the hotel is not in a position to host the American Horse Publications Conference in 2020. Hotel ownership has put a pause on booking groups set to arrive in 2020 simply because they do not know how long this pandemic will last.”

This is disappointing news for an association celebrating its 50th anniversary, although not unexpected as the number of virus cases rise daily.

The hotel will cancel all guest room reservations under the AHP group block. Members who don’t receive a confirmation of cancellation from the Griffin Gate Marriott by April 30, should contact Chris at ahorsepubs@aol.com.

The AHP board of directors met several times this week and decided to cancel the 2020 Equine Media Conference due to the uncertainty of the recovery period, the abundance of equine events scheduled this fall, and concern about members’ travel and financial situations.

Many members prepaid their conference registration to get the discounted 50th Anniversary special rate. The board of directors has voted to approve the following policy so members can be guaranteed this value or receive a full refund.

Members who have prepaid their conference registration fee as of March 31, 2020, may select one of two options. Please contact Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com with your choice by May 31, 2020.

Option 1: Please retain my registration payment at the 50th Anniversary special rate for the 2021 AHP Equine Media Conference in Texas.

Option 2: I request a full refund of my payment for the 2020 AHP Equine Media Conference. Request must be submitted to AHP at ahorsepubs@aol.com by May 31, 2020.

AHP members may also register online for the 2021 AHP Equine Media Conference in Texas at the 50th Anniversary special rate until May 31, 2020. Conference registration for Texas 2021 will be available online by April 8.

The cancellation of the 2020 conference has a significant impact on our association, as well as for our sponsors. AHP values its relationship with its sponsors and will appreciate their continued support of the AHP Equine Media Conference when we come back next year, better than ever, in Texas. Pat Trowbridge or Chris Brune will contact sponsors individually to offer several options for their consideration.

During the remainder of 2020, AHP will continue its 50th Anniversary celebration with additional content on the website and social media.

The recognition of AHP award winners is important to our members and the equine media industry. We know AHP members will spread the news via their media outlets.

The 2020 awards programs will continue as scheduled, however there will not be a live presentation of the winners for these awards.

2020 Equine Media Awards

2020 Equine Industry Vision Award

2020 Student Award

The Equine Media Awards finalists will be announced in April, and finalists will submit digital content for the awards video. Winners will be announced online and shipped their plaques and certificates. All entrants will receive judges’ comments by email.

The 2020 Equine Industry Vision Award winner will be announced via video online and in social media. The winner will also be recognized at the Texas 2021 conference.

The 2020 Student Award interviews and selection will be conducted via a video conference. Travel Award winners will receive the $750 travel award as a scholarship, plus a complimentary registration to the 2021 conference in Texas. The winner and runner-up will be announced via video online and on social media.

The board of directors recognizes that members value the annual conference for the networking and educational opportunities that are lost by cancelling the annual conference. AHP plans to develop additional online educational programming and networking to increase member engagement and to help the equine media industry prepare for recovery. We encourage members to use this time to explore new ideas and skills that will strengthen their position in equine media. Please share topic suggestions with Chris at ahorsepubs@aol.com.

While we will miss seeing members in Lexington this year, we are excited to announce that the 2021 AHP Equine Media Conference has been scheduled for May 20-22, 2021, at the Westin DFW Airport Hotel in Irving, Texas. One of AHP’s more memorable conferences was 20 years ago in Irving, Texas. Some of you might recall the T2K Seminar where we held the awards ceremonies in the Movie Studios at Las Colinas. The pre-conference tour included a barbeque lunch at Clark’s Outpost in Tioga, a visit to Valor Farm in Pilot Point and a cutting demonstration with Punk Carter. If you were there in 2000, then you remember the AHP/T2K Triathlon & Calcutta was hysterically funny.

Through the years, AHP has always created an atmosphere of friendship and mentorship, largely due to our common bond of horses and media. We look forward to planning the next event in Texas and sharing the experience with you.

Until we meet again, stay home, be safe, and continue to keep #equinemediastrong.

See you in 2021,

Christine W. Brune, AHP Executive Director

AHP Board of Directors

Posted in: