AHP Members Prepare to Enter the 2024 Equine Media Awards

The 2024 AHP Equine Media Awards (EMA) for content published in 2023 gets underway with the release of the 2024 contest rules and class lists for AHP Media Industry, Media Professional, and Business members.

Since 1975, the annual awards contest has offered its members a way to be recognized for excellence in journalism, visual media, multimedia, design, and more.

“Equine media provides quality content and trusted resources for the horse industry,” Chris Brune, AHP Executive Director and EMA Coordinator, says. “The 2024 EMAs will showcase the best informative, educational, and entertaining content published in multiple media outlets and platforms.”

The Equine Media Awards is open to 2024 AHP members and offers an Equine Media Division for equine media and media professionals and a Business Division for equine-related businesses and nonprofit organizations/associations.

The 2024 AHP Equine Media Awards rules and class list are available to view online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-awards-contest/

Members can submit their entries online on the AHP website. Member login is required.

The entry deadline is on or before February 20, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Late entries are not accepted. No exceptions.

To enter the AHP Equine Media Awards competition, you must be a current 2024 AHP member by February 20, 2024.

New 2024 members may compete if they join by the EMA submission date. To become an AHP member, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/become-an-ahp-member/.

To renew your membership, login to the Member Center on the AHP website with your username and password. If you need assistance, contact Chris at ahorsepubs@aol.com.

The 2024 AHP Equine Media Awards will be presented on Saturday evening, May 18, 2024, at the Lexington Hilton Downtown, during the AHP “Return to Horse Country” Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 16-18, 2024.

American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine-related media, professionals, businesses, nonprofit organizations/associations, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

