The Wait is Over! AHP Names Equine Media Awards Finalists for 2022

Earning an award for excellence in equine media has been a goal of AHP members since 1976. This year, 36 Publishing Media members, 17 Media Professional members, and 14 Business members have advanced to the top five in one or more of the 52 classes. Submissions for the 2022 Equine Media Awards for material published in 2021 totaled 583 entries from 102 AHP members.

The announcement of the Equine Media Awards winners is a yearly anticipated event for AHP members. “Twenty professional judges describe their task as challenging due to the high level of competitive entries,” Chris Brune, EMA Coordinator, said. “One judge asked to convey to the participants that the difference between placing and not placing is virtually imperceptible this year for most entries.”

The 2022 AHP Equine Media Awards presentations are Saturday, May 14, during the AHP Equine Media “Back to the Bluegrass” Conference in Lexington, Kentucky. “Members love the awards ceremony where they are publicly recognized for their achievements and applauded by their peers,” Brune said.

For more information about becoming an AHP member and attending the 2022 Equine Media “Back to the Bluegrass” Conference, contact: Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com or visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

Congratulations to the following AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2022.

PUBLISHING MEDIA MEMBERS

American Farriers Journal

Arabian Horse Times

Barrel Horse News

BloodHorse

Canadian Horse Journal

Chrome

Driving Digest

EquiManagement

EQUUS Magazine

Eventing USA

Hoof Beats

Hoofcare Publishing

Horse Illustrated

Horse Nation

Horse Network

Horse&Rider Magazine

Keeneland Magazine

Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred

New Bridge Polo

New York Horse

NRHA Pro Trainer

NRHA Reiner

Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine

Paint Horse Journal

Practical Horseman

Quarter Horse News

Sidelines Magazine

StreamHorseTV

The American Quarter Horse Journal

The Florida Horse

The Morgan Horse

The Team Roping Journal

US Equestrian

USDF Connection

USHJA In Stride

Western Horseman

MEDIA PROFESSIONAL MEMBERS

Megan Arszman

Abigail Boatwright

Jennifer Bryant

Kate Bradley Byars

Katie Frank

Melissa Fuller

Christina Keim

Douglas Lees

Elizabeth Moyer

Julianne Neal

Shelley Paulson

Kristin Pitzer

Allison Rehnborg

Milton Toby

Lucile Vigouroux

Heather Wallace

Lisa Wysocky

BUSINESS MEMBERS

ASPCA-The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

BUCKEYE Nutrition

Carr & Day & Martin

Equine Network

Haygain

Horseware

Kentucky Equine Research

National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

National Reined Cow Horse Association

Platinum Performance, Inc.

The Humane Society of the United States

UK Ag Equine Programs

United States Hunter Jumper Association

W. F. Young, Inc.

Contact: Christine Brune
Phone: (386) 760-7743
Email: AHorsePubs@aol.com
www.americanhorsepubs.org

American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visitwww.americanhorsepubs.org.

