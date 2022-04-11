The Wait is Over! AHP Names Equine Media Awards Finalists for 2022
Earning an award for excellence in equine media has been a goal of AHP members since 1976. This year, 36 Publishing Media members, 17 Media Professional members, and 14 Business members have advanced to the top five in one or more of the 52 classes. Submissions for the 2022 Equine Media Awards for material published in 2021 totaled 583 entries from 102 AHP members.
The announcement of the Equine Media Awards winners is a yearly anticipated event for AHP members. “Twenty professional judges describe their task as challenging due to the high level of competitive entries,” Chris Brune, EMA Coordinator, said. “One judge asked to convey to the participants that the difference between placing and not placing is virtually imperceptible this year for most entries.”
The 2022 AHP Equine Media Awards presentations are Saturday, May 14, during the AHP Equine Media “Back to the Bluegrass” Conference in Lexington, Kentucky. “Members love the awards ceremony where they are publicly recognized for their achievements and applauded by their peers,” Brune said.
For more information about becoming an AHP member and attending the 2022 Equine Media “Back to the Bluegrass” Conference, contact: Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com or visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.
Congratulations to the following AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2022.
PUBLISHING MEDIA MEMBERS
American Farriers Journal
Arabian Horse Times
Barrel Horse News
BloodHorse
Canadian Horse Journal
Chrome
Driving Digest
EquiManagement
EQUUS Magazine
Eventing USA
Hoof Beats
Hoofcare Publishing
Horse Illustrated
Horse Nation
Horse Network
Horse&Rider Magazine
Keeneland Magazine
Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred
New Bridge Polo
New York Horse
NRHA Pro Trainer
NRHA Reiner
Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine
Paint Horse Journal
Practical Horseman
Quarter Horse News
Sidelines Magazine
StreamHorseTV
The American Quarter Horse Journal
The Florida Horse
The Morgan Horse
The Team Roping Journal
US Equestrian
USDF Connection
USHJA In Stride
Western Horseman
MEDIA PROFESSIONAL MEMBERS
Megan Arszman
Abigail Boatwright
Jennifer Bryant
Kate Bradley Byars
Katie Frank
Melissa Fuller
Christina Keim
Douglas Lees
Elizabeth Moyer
Julianne Neal
Shelley Paulson
Kristin Pitzer
Allison Rehnborg
Milton Toby
Lucile Vigouroux
Heather Wallace
Lisa Wysocky
BUSINESS MEMBERS
ASPCA-The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
BUCKEYE Nutrition
Carr & Day & Martin
Equine Network
Haygain
Horseware
Kentucky Equine Research
National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame
National Reined Cow Horse Association
Platinum Performance, Inc.
The Humane Society of the United States
UK Ag Equine Programs
United States Hunter Jumper Association
W. F. Young, Inc.
American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visitwww.americanhorsepubs.org.