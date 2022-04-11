The Wait is Over! AHP Names Equine Media Awards Finalists for 2022

Earning an award for excellence in equine media has been a goal of AHP members since 1976. This year, 36 Publishing Media members, 17 Media Professional members, and 14 Business members have advanced to the top five in one or more of the 52 classes. Submissions for the 2022 Equine Media Awards for material published in 2021 totaled 583 entries from 102 AHP members.

The announcement of the Equine Media Awards winners is a yearly anticipated event for AHP members. “Twenty professional judges describe their task as challenging due to the high level of competitive entries,” Chris Brune, EMA Coordinator, said. “One judge asked to convey to the participants that the difference between placing and not placing is virtually imperceptible this year for most entries.”

The 2022 AHP Equine Media Awards presentations are Saturday, May 14, during the AHP Equine Media “Back to the Bluegrass” Conference in Lexington, Kentucky. “Members love the awards ceremony where they are publicly recognized for their achievements and applauded by their peers,” Brune said.

For more information about becoming an AHP member and attending the 2022 Equine Media “Back to the Bluegrass” Conference, contact: Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com or visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

Congratulations to the following AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2022.

PUBLISHING MEDIA MEMBERS American Farriers Journal Arabian Horse Times Barrel Horse News BloodHorse Canadian Horse Journal Chrome Driving Digest EquiManagement EQUUS Magazine Eventing USA Hoof Beats Hoofcare Publishing Horse Illustrated Horse Nation Horse Network Horse&Rider Magazine Keeneland Magazine Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred New Bridge Polo New York Horse NRHA Pro Trainer NRHA Reiner Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine Paint Horse Journal Practical Horseman Quarter Horse News Sidelines Magazine StreamHorseTV The American Quarter Horse Journal The Florida Horse The Morgan Horse The Team Roping Journal US Equestrian USDF Connection USHJA In Stride Western Horseman MEDIA PROFESSIONAL MEMBERS Megan Arszman Abigail Boatwright Jennifer Bryant Kate Bradley Byars Katie Frank Melissa Fuller Christina Keim Douglas Lees Elizabeth Moyer Julianne Neal Shelley Paulson Kristin Pitzer Allison Rehnborg Milton Toby Lucile Vigouroux Heather Wallace Lisa Wysocky BUSINESS MEMBERS ASPCA-The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals BUCKEYE Nutrition Carr & Day & Martin Equine Network Haygain Horseware Kentucky Equine Research National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame National Reined Cow Horse Association Platinum Performance, Inc. The Humane Society of the United States UK Ag Equine Programs United States Hunter Jumper Association W. F. Young, Inc.

