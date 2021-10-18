AHP Student Fund Online Auction Makes a Successful Debut in 2021

This year, the AHP Student Fund Auction went online after 27 years of holding a silent auction during the annual conference. The online version expanded the opportunity for AHP members to submit donations for bid and purchase items online. The inaugural AHP Student Fund Online Auction opened on September 1 with over 30 horse-related gifts, artwork, horse products, services, and various books. It remained open during the 2021 AHP Back in the Saddle Conference in Irving, Texas, and closed the day after on September 19.

Proceeds from the online auction and 20% of reception bar sales raised funds to support the AHP student programs, including the Student Award. The online auction raised $1,727.50, and additional sales brought the overall total to $2,276.71.

The highest-priced auction item was an iPad Mini WiFi with a custom conference logo case donated by Central Garden & Pet and purchased for $190 by Pat Trowbridge. Stephanie Church bought the second highest-priced item for $170, a BreyerFest Gift Pack, including four unique Breyer models and two tickets to 2022 BreyerFest donated by Breyer Animal Creations.

The AHP Student Fund Online Auction was not possible without generous donations from fellow AHP members and friends. The contributors included: Jean Abernethy; Breyer Animal Creations; Brooke USA Foundation; Kim Brown; BUCKEYE Nutrition; Cavallo Horse & Rider; Central Garden & Pet; Certified Horsemanship Association; Corro; Equine Network LLC; Freedom Health LLC; HandsOn Gloves; Haygain; Kentucky Equine Research; Kimes Ranch; Katie Navarra; Sidelines Magazine; State Line Tack; Straight Arrow Products, Inc.; The Timid Rider; ThinLine LLC; Milton Toby; Trafalgar Square Books; and Where Wild Roses Grow.

An equally big thank you goes to members who won the final bids: Whitney Allen; Courtney Brockmeuller; Kim Brown; Chris Brune; Jennifer Bryant; Stephanie Church; Wayne Hipsley; Dan Kramer; Christy Landwehr; Rhonda Lane; Frank Lessiter; Gary Lincoln; Merri Melde; Danette McGuire; Kim Miller; Katie Navarra; Valerie Ormond; Sherry Ross; Abby Strawder; Barrie Reightler; Kelly Sanchez; Catie Staszak; Pat Trowbridge; and Heather Wallace.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the 2021 AHP Equine Media Student Award winner. Hannah Waroway and Haylie Kerstetter, the two finalists for this year’s award, received cash awards for travel expenses to the AHP Back in the Saddle Conference in Irving, Texas, along with complimentary conference registration and student membership.

The 2021 AHP Equine Media Student Award winner was Hannah Waroway, a recent graduate of Midway University from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Both finalists received additional cash awards sponsored by Equine Network, LLC.

AHP is grateful to all participants who contributed as donors and buyers. “One of the serendipities of this year’s online event was the opportunity for buyers to communicate with the donors,” said AHP Executive Director Christine Brune. “That was a special added touch with a lot of thank you’s on both sides.”

For more information regarding AHP Student Fund programs, contact Judy Lincoln, AHP Student Fund Coordinator, ahorsepubs2@aol.com.

