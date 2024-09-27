Divertimentos & Dressage Returns to Tryon International Oct. 24

Brooke USA’s 5th Annual Event Features a Dressage Musical Freestyle to a Live Symphony Orchestra

Campobello, SC (September 27, 2024)– Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) Foothills Regional Advisory Council will host the exhilarating 5th annual Divertimentos & Dressage on Thursday, October 24th from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at the first-class equestrian facility, Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). The spectacular showcase, presented by Joe R & Joella F Utley Foundation, with celebrity emcee Pam Stone—comedian, actress and author—is sure to delight the audience and energize the arena. Guests will enjoy a live performance by The Hendersonville Symphony, playing classical pieces to the choreographed movements of extraordinarily gifted dressage riders and their Grand Prix horses.

Spectators will be overwhelmed by the beauty of this event when horses, orchestra and guests literally share the arena. Notably, 2024 Olympian and Ecuadorian Dressage Rider, and Brooke USA Ambassador, Julio Mendoza, will grace the stage. Additional riders to date include other Brooke USA Ambassadors including Western Rider Amanda Delgado, and Dressage Rider JJ Tate, along with Trayce Doubek, Stacie Hastings, Justine Wilson, and junior rider student of Mendoza, Miriam Bacon. Additional riders will be announced with all performing to works of classical composers as well as pop music and jazz compositions.

“Divertimentos & Dressage is truly an event for all the senses where guests experience live symphonic music coupled with majestic and captivating musical freestyle dressage performances, “said Sharon Decker, returning Event Chair. “It warms my heart to bring this event to life while helping to improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them to survive in the most vulnerable communities worldwide and right here in the United States.”

Conceptualized by Sally Frick, Chair of the Brooke USA Foothills Advisory Council, a member of Brooke USA’s Board of Directors, amateur equestrian, and professional flutist, the inimitable Divertimentos & Dressage includes a cocktail reception, silent auction and travel auction. Starting with registration at 6:00 PM, guests will enjoy a pre-performance reception with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Promptly at 7:00 PM, guests will be treated to a one-hour performance. This year for the evening of music and freestyle dressage, individual adult tickets are $90 per person. To purchase individual tickets, a ringside table for eight at $1,250, or to learn more about other sponsorship and ticket opportunities, please visit BrookeUSA.org/events.

“Divertimentos & Dressage is a breathtaking signature event that supports the life-saving work of Brooke USA in alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules, and the people who depend on them for survival in vulnerable communities across the globe,” stated Sally Frick. “Notably, 100 million working equines support the lives of 600 million of the poorest people on earth and this event celebrates the beauty and talents of these majestic animals, while helping to ensure their daily needs are met whether on the stage or in the fields.”

We are ever so grateful to the communities comprising The Foothills and especially to Sally Frick, as Divertimentos & Dressage, now our signature national event, has triggered interest across the country. The event will be held in Wellington, FL on February 20 for the second time, and for the first time in Ocala, FL on January 30. We have received interest from other key equestrian cities, making this a unique creation derived from the creativity and passion of one volunteer,” noted Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA.

###

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

www.BrookeUSA.org

Media Contact:

Yvonne Lorie

305-546-3688

Yvonne.Lorie@brookeusa.org

Posted in: