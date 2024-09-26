2024 Class of AQHA Wrangler Women of Influence Announced

AQHA celebrates Anne Brzezicki, Patti Colbert, Suzy Jeane and the late Debbie Schauf as this year’s class of Wrangler Women of Influence.

Influence is defined as the capacity to have an effect on the character, development or behavior of someone or something. The American Quarter Horse industry is rich with trailblazing women, who have not only broken traditional barriers, overcome challenges and achieved goals, but have also inspired and empowered others to do the same.

The American Quarter Horse Association and Wrangler are thrilled to announce Anne Brzezicki, Patti Colbert, Suzy Jeane and the late Debbie Schauf as this year’s class of the Wrangler Women of Influence recipients.

“We are proud to have this distinguished group of women recognized as Wrangler Women of Influence,” said Karl Stressman, AQHA chief executive officer. “In conjunction with our partner Wrangler, we are excited to honor their impact. Their character and strength are traits our association stands for.”

The Wrangler Women of Influence award recognizes game-changing women who have invested their lifetime making significant contributions to AQHA through their career and day-to-day life, and whose vision and creativity have altered the landscape of the industry. In alignment with the values of Wrangler and AQHA, the Wrangler Women of Influence is presented annually to four women whose character, vision and perseverance have impacted the industry and those around them.

Brzezicki, Colbert, Jeane and the late Schauf will be recognized at a reception in Oklahoma City during the 2024 Nutrena AQHA and Adequan® Select World Championship Shows. Look for a story on these four women in an upcoming issue of The American Quarter Horse Journal.

