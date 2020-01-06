Equine Media Pursues Excellence in AHP’s 50th Year

The AHP Equine Media Awards (EMA) for material published in 2019 gets underway this month with the release of the annual contest rules and class list.

Held since 1974, the American Horse Publications (AHP) annual awards contest offers members an opportunity to be recognized for excellence in 55 equine media classes covering journalism, visual media, multimedia, design, and more.

“The publishing industry is constantly evolving,” says Chris Brune, AHP Executive Director and EMA Coordinator. “Equine media provides quality content and trusted sources for the horse industry in multiple mixed media platforms. This year’s EMAs will showcase the best informative, educational, and entertaining material that was published in 2019.”

The Equine Media Awards is open to AHP members only and offers a Publishing Media Division for publications and media professionals as well as a Business Division for equine-related businesses, nonprofit organizations, and colleges.

The Publishing Media Division for Publishing Media and Media Professional members includes 43 classes.

The Business Division offers 14 classes to Business, Nonprofit, and College/University members.

The 2020 AHP Equine Media Awards rules and class list are available to view online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-awards-contest/

To enter the AHP Equine Media Awards, you must be an AHP member for 2020. Entry forms are available on the Members-Only page on www.americanhorsepubs.org and require login to access or download. The entry deadline date is on or before February 5, 2020. Late entries are not accepted.

If you have questions about the AHP awards contest, please contact Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com.

If you are interested in becoming an AHP member and entering the EMAs, please visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/become-an-ahp-member/

The 2020 AHP Equine Media Awards presentation will be held on Saturday evening, May 30, 2020, at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa during the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky on May 28-30. Members will be celebrating the association’s 50th Anniversary of serving the equine media industry.

American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students for 50 years. The non-profit professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

For more information, contact: Christine Brune, Awards Coordinator, E-mail: ahorsepubs@aol.com