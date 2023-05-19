AHP Announces Finalists for the 2023 Equine Industry Vision Award

Zoetis to recognize the 2023 winner at AHP Equine Media Conference in Tempe, Arizona on June 23.

Since 2002, the Equine Industry Vision Award (EIVA) has honored 17 individuals and 4 organizations that exemplify outstanding visionary achievements or sustained contributions that have profoundly impacted the equine industry.

A committee of six equine industry professionals narrowed a field of 15 nominations to the following four finalists. One will become the 22nd recipient of the Equine Industry Vision Award. The award recognizes ingenuity and service to the equine industry by inspiring these qualities in others. The 2023 finalists include:

Dr. Amy Grice, VMD, MBA, LLC-Veterinary Business Consulting, co-founder of Decade One, an organization instrumental in reducing the attrition of early career veterinarians

Janet Jones, Ph.D., owner of Brainworks, writer of books, articles, presentations, clinics, research, horse training, and riding instruction in the development of brain-based horsemanship

United States Pony Clubs, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization serving equestrians of all ages in the U.S. and Virgin Islands

Dr. Nathaniel White, DVM, DACVS, a member of the AAEP for the past 50 years, served as president in 2010. Since 2014, he has been the director of the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC)

The 2023 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner will be announced on Friday, June 23 at the AHP Equine Media Conference in Tempe, Arizona, during a breakfast sponsored by Zoetis.

“Zoetis is proud to sponsor the Equine Industry Vision Award,” says Jen Grant, Head of Marketing, Zoetis U.S. Equine. “Everyone at Zoetis is committed to being always by the side of horses, their caregivers and all who advance the vision of the equine industry. This award is a wonderful way to honor those who elevate our industry and relentlessly strive for better outcomes for horses and those who care for them.”

American Horse Publications partnered with Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) to develop the award in 2001.

Christine W. Brune, AHP Executive Director, says, “This year’s four finalists represent innovators in their respective fields within the equine industry. AHP applauds their dedication and vision toward improving the care and welfare of all horses.”

To learn more about the past winners and the Equine Industry Vision Award, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-special-awards/ .

The 2024 Equine Industry Vision Award nominations will be available in Fall 2023.

American Horse Publications is dedicated to excellence in equine media through education and communication.

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.

