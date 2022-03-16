Next Generation of Equine Media Professionals Take Center Stage

Emily Ratcliff and Aimee Robinson share the spotlight as 2022 AHP Equine Media NextGen Award Winners.

American Horse Publications awarded two up-and-coming working equine media professionals with the second annual AHP Equine Media NextGen Award. This award recognizes individuals between the ages of 25 and 35 who have made a significant impact in advancing equine media while upholding journalistic excellence, integrity, and trust in a competitive communications world.

Emily Ratcliff attended the University of Kentucky, where she rode on the equestrian team and graduated with a degree in agricultural communications in 2010. Since graduating, she has held various roles throughout the horse racing industry.

She has an extensive equine background, having grown up around horses her entire life. Her parents are harness racing trainers and own and operate Crimson Lane Farm, a training center in central Indiana.

Emily currently works for Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino as the Race Marketing Manager and on-air racing analyst. She is also on the board of trustees for the Harness Horse Youth Foundation and currently owns several Standardbreds racing on the Indiana racing circuit. She won the 2014 Breakthrough Award from the United States Harness Writers Association.

Emily and her husband have one son and live in Central Indiana.

Aimee Elyse Robinson is passionate about writing everything on animal health. Drawing from experience as a lifetime horse owner herself, coupled with the veterinary wisdom bestowed upon her from her years working in animal health, Aimee’s passion and excitement for horses is one that unites audiences of all ages.

She graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2011, with her sight set on combining her passions. From early beginnings as a staff writer at Milwaukee Magazine, she discovered her niche for specializing in animal health when landing a position as a content specialist on the largest industry animal health account at Bader Rutter. There, alongside talented teammates, she created educational content with Technical Service veterinarians, in addition to supporting content for new product launches, such as CORE EQ INNOVATOR®.

In 2019, Aimee joined Valley Vet Supply as their content manager to build a content program from the ground up, focused on articles to help people with horses, livestock, and pets provide the best care for their animals. In just three years, she has grown the company’s PR-content efforts to an astounding 7B impressions.

Aimee resides with her husband on an Oklahoma ranchette, home to off-track Thoroughbreds, Appaloosas, a Mustang, and several rescue dogs.

Emily and Aimee receive complimentary registrations to the AHP “Back to the Bluegrass” Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 12-14. They will be presented with the 2022 AHP Equine Media NextGen Award trophy on Friday evening at the AHP Special Awards Reception.

The AHP Equine Media NextGen Award is a unique opportunity to publicly recognize young equine media professionals whose commitment, dedication, and service have made their careers shine above the rest.

A media professional committee reviews and evaluates the nominations and selects the winners. While nominees are not required to be AHP members, the lead nominator of the individual must be an AHP member or employee of an AHP member. Nominees must be between 25 and 35 and reside in the U.S. or Canada.

The seven 2022 nominees were:

Alexandra Beckstett nominated by Stephanie Church, The Horse: Your Guide to Equine Health Care

Brooke Goddard, nominated by Marnye Langer, LegUp News

Rachel Griffin nominated by Jessica Hein, American Paint Horse Association

Natalie McFarland, nominated by Ken Amorosano, Cowgirl Magazine

Emily Randolph, nominated by Catie Staszak, CSM Catie Staszak Media

Emily Ratcliff, nominated by Ellen Taylor, Harness Horse Youth Foundation

Aimee Robinson, nominated by Kori Simmons, Valley Vet Supply

American Horse Publications presents the AHP Equine Media NextGen Award annually. Nomination information for the 2023 award will be available in the Fall.

American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students. The association celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. The non-profit professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

