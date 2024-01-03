Nomination Period is Open for 2024 Equine Industry Vision Award

Nominations are open for the 23rd annual Equine Industry Vision Award. Sponsored by Zoetis, the prestigious award is the first of its kind to showcase innovation across the entire equine market, as well as ingenuity and service.

Award nominees may include individuals or organizations. Candidates may be considered for a single outstanding visionary achievement or sustained outstanding contributions that have profoundly impacted the equine industry. Anyone can be nominated, re-nominated, or may nominate a candidate for the award. Nominations are due February 2, 2024.

The 2024 Equine Industry Vision Award recipient will be announced during a breakfast ceremony sponsored by Zoetis on May 17, 2024, during the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky. The winner receives a lead crystal trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine and commissioned by Zoetis.

To request a nomination ballot for the 2024 Equine Industry Vision Award, contact Judy Lincoln, EIVA coordinator, American Horse Publications, at 386-760-7743 or ahorsepubs2@aol.com. Nomination information is available online at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/equine-industry-vision-award/.

All entry materials are due February 2, 2024.

Past recipients of the Equine Industry Vision Award are true visionaries who have contributed to the growth and preservation of the equine industry and include:

2023 – Dr. Nathaniel White, world-renowned equine surgeon who launched the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) and has held the director role for the organization since 2015.

2022 – Dr. Billy Smith, American Paint Horse Association executive director and a visionary leader who united the greater horse community to promote the entire industry.

2021 – Breyer Horses honored for outstanding leadership and innovation within the equine industry.

2020 – Barbra Schulte , for her innovation, commitment, and positive impact on the equine industry.

2019 – Tom Lenz, DVM, MS, DACT , for advocacy supporting the humane treatment of horses.

2018 – David Jones, DVM , chairman of Brooke USA, for global equitarian efforts.

2017 – Sydney Knott , founder, president, and CEO of Horses4Heroes, for her passion for increasing the public's exposure to horses and growing involvement in the equine industry.

2016 – Gary L. Carpenter , commissioner and CEO of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), for his passion for increasing involvement with horses and working across disciplines in the equine industry.

2015 – Gayle Ecker , director of Equine Guelph, for her heartfelt work in connecting people, especially youth, with horses.

2014 – Patti Colbert , for her numerous contributions to the equine industry, including marketing Time to Ride, an initiative of the American Horse Council's marketing alliance formed to connect people with horses and designed to encourage horse-interested consumers to enjoy the benefits of horse activities.

2013 – Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Int'l) , for promoting safe and effective therapeutic horseback riding for individuals with special needs worldwide.

2012 – Equine Land Conservation Resource (ELCR ), for the organization's dedication to helping preserve land for the future of equestrian sports, recreation, and industry.

2011 – Robert Cacchione , executive director and co-founder of the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA), for his exemplary vision to start an organization that would allow any college student to participate in horse shows, regardless of financial status or riding level.

2010 – John Nicholson , for his work as the executive director of the Kentucky Horse Park and as president of the World Equestrian Games 2010 Foundation, including his leadership in bringing the 2010 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games to the United States.

2009 – Charlotte Brailey Kneeland , founder and director of the American Riding Instructors Association, for her vision to promote and certify riding instructors across the United States.

2008 – Sally Swift (1913-2009), the founder of the Centered Riding ® , for having a revolutionary impact on horseback riding worldwide in the 20th century.

2007 – David O'Connor best known for his Olympic accomplishments and work as president of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF).

2006 – Stanley F. Bergstein (1924-2011), executive vice president of Harness Tracks of America (HTA), for his positive contributions to the Standardbred racing industry and lifetime of accomplishments.

2005 – John Ryan Gaines (1928-2005) for his countless contributions to the horse world that continue to reach across disciplines.

2004 – American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) for the organization's vast, positive global impact on the equine experience.

2003 – Don Burt (1930-2012) for more than 50 years living and working as a member of the horse industry and his efforts across disciplines.

2002 – Alexander Mackay-Smith (1903-1998) for his broad contributions to the equine industry.

American Horse Publications is dedicated to excellence in equine media through education and communication. AHP strives to be the primary source of education, resources, and networking for the equine media community. We believe a proactive approach in an ever-evolving communications-driven world allows us the flexibility and opportunity to promote, support, and reward excellence in equine media. For more information, contact Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com or visit the AHP website at www.americanhorsepubs.org.



Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company and is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years of innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide, from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being every day. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.

