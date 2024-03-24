Piper Klemm Named 2024 AHP Equine Media NextGen Award Winner

The AHP Equine Media NextGen Award recognizes up-and-coming working equine media professionals who have made a significant impact in advancing equine media while upholding journalistic excellence, integrity and trust in a competitive communications world. This distinguished award is a unique opportunity to publicly recognize young equine media professionals whose commitment, dedication, and service have made their careers shine above the rest.

Piper Klemm, Ph.D. was nominated for this award by Emily Randolph. She was selected by a committee of media professional experts who reviewed and evaluated the nominations. Nominees are not required to be AHP members; however, the nominator must be an AHP member or an employee of an AHP member. Nominees must be between 25 and 35 and reside in the U.S. or Canada.

Piper owns and publishes The Plaid Horse. Her mission is to educate young equestrians in every facet of our industry and to empower young women, in particular, to find their voices and stories—and to share them.



She has spent her entire career focusing on education through various channels, including The Plaidcast, North America’s most listened-to horse show podcast; co-authoring the Show Strides book series (published by Andrews McMeel Universal); and providing educational articles, grants, and experiential learning opportunities for riders of all ages and levels. She earned her Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.

Piper lives in Hartford, Connecticut, with her husband, Adam Hill, a Chemistry Professor at Trinity College. She owns a fleet of lease ponies and competes in the Amateur Hunter divisions with MTM Sandwich.

AHP thanks their members who nominated the following five 2024 nominees:

Kendall Bierer, nominated by Emily Dulin, Brooke, USA

Sara Honegger, nominated by Christy Landwehr, NRHA

Piper Klemm, nominated by Emily Randolph

Lucile Vigouroux, nominated by Kaycie Timm

Kaycie Timm, nominated by Lucie Vigouroux

Piper receives a complimentary registration to attend the AHP Return to Horse Country Conference on May 16-18 in Lexington, Kentucky. On Friday evening, she will be presented with the 2024 AHP Equine Media NextGen Award trophy at the AHP Special Awards Reception.

American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, and students since 1970. The non-profit professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

Contact: Judy Lincoln

AHP Equine Media NextGen Award Coordinator

ahorsepubs2@aol.com

Images available on request

Posted in: