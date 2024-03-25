2024 AHP Equine Media Student Travel Award Winners Head to Lexington in May

Paige Brandon and Taleen Hanna compete for the 2024 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner title at the AHP Return to Horse Country Conference, May 16-18, in Lexington, Kentucky.

About the Finalists:

Paige Brandon Paige Brandon is an agricultural media and communication major at West Texas A&M University. She plans to graduate this May 2024 to pursue a career in storytelling for the western industry. Paige is originally from Edgewood, New Mexico, but resides in Amarillo, Texas. When she’s not behind her laptop or camera, she’s on the back of a horse showing for the WT Ranch Horse Team. Paige is the daughter of Michael and Tamara Brandon, Edgewood, New Mexico.

Taleen Hanna Taleen Hanna is a junior at Mercer University in Macon, GA, studying journalism and French. Since Taleen began riding horses, she always looked to equine publications for extra guidance, learning to supplement her weekly lessons. She is a reporter for Eventing Nation and writes for the National FFA New Horizons magazine. She continues to ride her OTTB, Ash, in college. After graduation, Taleen plans to combine her passion for storytelling and horses by pursuing a career in the equine media industry. Taleen is the daughter of Zoe and Elie Hanna of Milton, Georgia.

Student Award finalists will attend educational sessions and network with leading equine media professionals during the three-day conference in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Student Award Committee interviews the two finalists on Thursday afternoon at the AHP conference. The 2024 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner will be announced Friday evening at the AHP Special Awards Reception. Equine Network LLC will present the Student Award winner and runner-up with cash awards.

The AHP Return to Horse Country Conference is held in Lexington, Kentucky, May 16-18, 2024, at the Lexington Hilton Downtown. For information on the conference, visit the AHP website, www.americanhorsepubs.org.

AHP (American Horse Publications) is a professional association of equine-related media, professionals, associations, and businesses. Established in 1970, AHP has promoted better relationships and communication within the equine media industry. Since 1993, the AHP Student Award program has continued to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.

Contact: Judy Lincoln

AHP Student Program Coordinator

Email: AHorsePubs2@aol.com

Photos available on request

Posted in: