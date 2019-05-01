Four Visionaries Selected as Finalists for the 2019 Equine Industry Vision Award

Zoetis and American Horse Publications (AHP) are proud to announce four finalists for the 2019 Equine Industry Vision Award. Sponsored by Zoetis, the Equine Industry Vision Award recognizes ingenuity and service as well as benefit to the equine industry by inspiring these qualities in others.

The six members of the Equine Industry Vision Award Committee reviewed the nominations and narrowed the list of 15 nominees to four finalists. The winner will be officially announced at the Equine Industry Vision Award Breakfast on Friday, May 31, 2019, during the AHP Equine Media Conference, “High Desert Media Roundup,” in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The recipient will be presented with the Equine Industry Vision Award Trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine.

One of these four finalists will be named the 2019 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner:

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA), organization for safe, fun and effective horsemanship education and certification of equine professionals as instructors

(CHA), organization for safe, fun and effective horsemanship education and certification of equine professionals as instructors Dr. Tom Lenz , veterinarian, past American Association of Equine Practitioners president, retired equine technical services lead at Zoetis, as well as animal welfare pioneer and one of the world’s most prominent advocates for the humane, sensible treatment of horses.

, veterinarian, past American Association of Equine Practitioners president, retired equine technical services lead at Zoetis, as well as animal welfare pioneer and one of the world’s most prominent advocates for the humane, sensible treatment of horses. Monty Roberts, founder, Flag Is Up Farms and Join-Up International, internationally known horseman committed to improving the traditional ways of treating not only animals but also the people around horses.

The Right Horse Initiative, nonprofit industry wide collaboration to innovate and implement resources and services for at-risk horses funded by the WaterShed Animal Fund.

The Equine Industry Vision Award is judged on the nominees’ performance in relation to the achievement(s) cited and their demonstration of the following attributes and abilities: 1) The vision and innovation of a true pioneer; 2) Leadership, commitment, dedication and willingness to serve; 3) Original and effective ideas and/or products, services, programs; 4) High moral, ethical and professional standards. The AHP Board of Directors voted to select the winner.*

Previous recipients of the Equine Industry Vision Award are Alexander Mackay-Smith in 2002, Don Burt in 2003, the American Quarter Horse Association in 2004, John Ryan Gaines in 2005, Stanley Bergstein in 2006, David O'Connor in 2007, Sally Swift in 2008, Charlotte Brailey Kneeland in 2009, John Nicholson in 2010, Robert E. Cacchione in 2011, Equine Land Conservation Resource in 2012, Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) in 2013, Patti Colbert in 2014, Gayle Ecker in 2015, Gary Carpenter in 2016, Sydney Knott in 2017, and David Jones, DVM in 2018.

American Horse Publications unites equine-related publishing media, businesses, professionals, colleges, and students. The non-profit professional member association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication to increase interest in the horse industry. The association will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2018, the company generated annual revenue of $5.8 billion with approximately 10,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetisus.com.

*Zoetis did not participate in the selection of the 2019 Equine Industry Vision Award due to Dr. Lenz’s former position with Zoetis.