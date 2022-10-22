2022: Reagan Smollen

COLLEGE ATTENDED: University of West Virginia

MAJOR: Animal Science and Nutrition, with an Equine Studies minor

YEAR WON THE AWARD: 2022 Back to the Bluegrass Conference in Lexington, Kentucky

CURRENT PLANS: Social Media Intern at EQUUS Television, Senior at West Virginia University graduating December 2022

“The American Horse Publications Equine Media Student Award allowed me to further explore the career opportunities within the equine industry. Attending the conference and being presented with the award broadened my knowledge of the equine media community by meeting members and learning about their careers. Through this networking, I have been able to work as an intern for Equus Television as well as meet various equine media professionals that have provided guidance and support for future endeavors in my professional career.”