2023: Josie Mac Fladager

COLLEGE ATTENDED: Tarleton State University

MAJOR: Agricultural communications with an equine science certification

YEAR WON THE AWARD: 2023 Meet at the Mesa Conference in Tempe, Arizona

CURRENT PLANS: Continue to write as a freelancer and begin her senior years semester at Tarleton State University.

“I am still in awe to have been surrounded by the best in the business and the AHP annual conference in Tempe, Arizona. The professionals at AHP are the best at what they do — but what struck me the most is how incredibly friendly and welcoming they are. From executive board members to first-time conference attendees, the culture in equine media is one of which I am proud to join. I am thrilled to launch a career with the support of AHP and the people who shine bright in today’s world”, reflected Fladager.