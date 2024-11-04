2024 Horse Stars Hall of Fame Nominations Open

The Horse Stars Hall of Fame was established by the EQUUS Foundation in partnership with the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) in 2013 to celebrate the extraordinary talent of horses and the magical bond between horses and people.

Nominate an Extraordinary Horse!

The EQUUS Foundation inducts horses that have had a life-changing impact in public service or on the public’s perception of horses; have excelled or are excelling in the area of equine assisted services, and/or have excelled or are excelling in their competitive or public service career after overcoming significant hardship. The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) inducts its “Horses of Honor” selected by USEF annually.

Nomination Deadline – December 15, 2024

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity in the United States 100% dedicated to protecting America’s horses from peril and strengthening the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, (203) 259-1550, mail@equusfoundation.org, Website: equusfoundation.org .

ABOUT UNITED STATES EQUESTRIAN FEDERATION: Established in 1917, the United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian), the governing body of equestrian sport in the United States, is dedicated bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. Learn more about the US Equestrian at www.usequestrian.org.

