Monty Roberts Announces Revised Educational System

October 2024 Solvang, California: Monty Roberts, with Denise Heinlein, announce the expansion of courses under the Monty Roberts International Learning Center and the Monty Roberts Learning Center Europe. The goal is to offer extended knowledge and more variety around the world. Why is this training unique?

it teaches the impact of non-verbal communication

it is based on the nature of the horse

it holds the horse handler for accountable to the actions

it is based on respect and love and knowledge

universal applicability

proven effectivness

“I’m very excited about this since I have followed Monty since I was a teenager. For me to wish for something and work hard for it and then achieve it is a dream come true. I always wanted to learn that little bit extra as I saw Monty do and be able to communicate with these wonderful horses. I have studied under Monty for years now, worked as his Resident Instructor and now I teach others to communicate in the language, too,” Denise shared on the interview.

“The expansion starts with a fuller Introductory Course of Horsemanship. We added modules to address the gaps in knowledge we’ve identified over the years for our students to support and guide them in becoming the best horse person they can aspire to be. We follow Monty’s statement: “I don’t want any of my students to be as good as me, I want them all to be much better.”

“We are excited to share that we not only expanded the Introductory Course of Horsemanship but revised our whole Educational System to make it more available, for everyone, by dividing it into Modules. We are excited to share all the knowledge we have in small and incremental steps as we have learned from the horses, that’s how it works to have intrinsic and long lasting learning effects.”

The Educational System follows three main steps: Introductory Modules, Intermediate Modules and Advanced Modules, all based on the nonverbal communication between horses and humans which Monty developed and are combined with current knowledge about equine science and welfare.

The new courses and modules are for everyone who seeks a relationship based on trust and understanding with their horses and who are interested in the well-being of their equine partner and how to educate them with knowledge, respect and gentleness. Expanding courses allows more in-depth knowledge about how our body language has an impact on our horses, how we can read their gestures and behavior, to fine-tune the double line longing and all the benefits, to learn about the learning theories and how to apply them in practice.

Learn to understand how equine behavior can be influenced by the handler, as a result of understanding the nature of the horse. Even after all the years of being in the Equine Industry, Monty never stops learning and so instructors never stop developing. The new system is the answer by the Monty Roberts International Learning Center to offer what people want and seek. The best teachers are the horses who give clear and communicative responses to the trainer’s actions.

If you want to learn in detail what the new educational system, starting in 2025, has to offer and what the additional courses being added, visit http://www.montyroberts.com/

New for 2025:

Introductory Course of Horsemanship: six modules instead of the previous four. Modules 1 to 3 are to be taken in order. They are First Steps, Join-Up, then Long Lining. Each are two days long. From there, students are free to choose the order of Module 4 Horse Behavior, Module 5 Desensitizing, and Module 6 Trailer Loading. Each are two days long.

These foundational courses contain the concepts of Operant conditioning, timing, body language, halter fitting, horse anatomy, horse behavior, leading a relaxed horse, standing still, gestures of the horse, herd behavior, vision, characteristics of the flight animal, adrenaline up learning down, moving in the Round Pen, diaphragmatic breathing, finding the balance line, communication, line handling, finding position, right impulses, timing, support of learning, safety, standing still, picking up feet, leading outside, fly spray, blanket, umbrella, tarp, tractor, clippers, washing, trailer loading, Dually Halter work, groundwork, learning theories, safety and more.

Credits are assigned to the courses and students can track their progress as they master the skills to complete the Modular Courses and the Introductory Exam. The requirement is to gain 450 Credits out of a possible 600 from the Introductory Courses.

Extra training days or Internships can help the students gain missing credits. The Introductory Exam is four days long with one practical day + 3 days of exams

New for 2025 are the Intermediate Courses.

There will be at least 24 days of classes to choose from. The full intermediate course consists of eight Modules (some are mandatory and some are to choose from) Intermediate courses are designed to either bring own horse or to use facility horses. Total of 600 Points are mandatory to qualify for the Exam

Course offerings are: Fine Tune long lining (3 days) Trailer Loading part 2 (3 days) Problem Solving (3 to 5 days) How to be an αlpha mare (2 days) Confidence Building (3 days) Youngster School (4 days) Train New Behavior (3 days) Riding with Respect (3 days)

These Intermediate courses contain the concepts of Long Lining part 2, timing, biomechanics, symmetry, shape, softness and frame, Trailer Loading 2, horses with issues, won’t load, Dually halter, problem-solving, preparation of incremental approach, Head Shy, kicking, cinchy, standing still, pushy, biting, Vet/ Farrier, Clipper preparation, desensitizing techniques, learning theories, horse behavior, clear body language, safety, gestures of stress and discomfort, how to move a horse and stand your ground (timing, pressure zones, impulses, breathing, safety, mindset, handling horses on the trail and on the street, at the gate, how to herd, how to handle and work young and less handled horses, build a training plan, equipment, picking up feet, Balanced Position, Learning Theories, Horse Behavior, mounting block, ground tying, navigating obstacles, communicating with your horse under saddle, biomechanics, tack fitting, balance, horse behavior, energy and breath influence, timing.

There will be video feedback and practical requirements such as creating a journal of horse training practices. To be eligible for exams the student will need to gain 650 out of 800 credits and additional credits are possible through short internships, extra practical days, or case studies.

The Advanced Course of study is packed with learnings.

Train the trainer (5 days) Gentling wild horses (5 days) Starting a green horse (7 days) Prepare a starter for riding (5 days) Foal Handling (5 days) Advanced problem solving (4 days) Training off pressure (3 days) Teaching & Coaching (3 days) Stable management (2 days) Marketing/ Business Development (2 days) The total duration is at least 40 days (all Modules). The Advanced Course consists of 10 Modules (not all mandatory) with 1000 credits possible and 800 credits are needed to qualify for the Exam.

Monty Roberts and his team of Certified Instructors from the Monty Roberts International Learning Center (MRILC) have spent the past two decades changing horse and human lives for the better teaching his globally acclaimed non-violent methods.

With a range of Monty Roberts Courses suitable for novice to advanced students, graduates of the MRILC programs have increased their effectiveness with both equine and human clients, bringing gentleness and trust to any partnership. Whether students would like to improve the relationship with their horses at home, or go all the way to becoming a Monty Roberts Certified Instructor, Roberts offers courses that help accomplish the goal desired. By utilizing Monty Roberts’ world-renowned gentle and effective training techniques including Join-Up® and his patented humane gentling facility, Monty and his team at the Monty Roberts International Learning Center (MRILC) are gentling and starting unbacked horses from The Right Horse adoption partners and working through remedial issues with others. All of the horses are desensitized to a variety of objects and stimuli – to make them safe and willing partners for their future owners.

For more information, please contact instructor@montyroberts.com

See more at: http://www.montyroberts.com/ for Monty’s Calendar or call +1 805 688 6288

MONTY ROBERTS first gained widespread fame with the release of his New York Times Best Selling book, The Man Who Listens To Horses; a chronicle of his life and development of his non-violent horse training methods called Join-Up®. Monty grew up on a working horse farm as a firsthand witness to traditional, often violent methods of horse training and breaking the spirit with an abusive hand. Rejecting that, he went on to win nine world’s championships in the show ring. Today, Monty’s goal is to share his message that “Violence is never the answer.” Roberts has been encouraged by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with the award of the Membership in The Royal Victorian Order, as well as becoming Patron of Join-Up International. Other honors received were the ASPCA “Founders” award and the MSPCA George T. Angell Humanitarian Award and FEI’s Man of the Year. Monty was recently included as Horse and Hound Magazine’s Top 50 Horsemen of All Time. Monty is credited with launching the first of its kind Equus Online University; an interactive online lesson site that is the definitive learning tool for violence-free training.

JOIN-UP philosophies can be seen at work with both humans and horses across the world, from farms to major corporations. To learn more about Monty Roberts or the many applications of his Join-Up training methods, visit http://www.montyroberts.com/. Horse Sense and Soldiers aired on Discovery Military in 2010 highlighting the therapeutic effect horses and Monty Roberts’ Join-Up® have on PTSD. Soon after Monty and his team developed the Horse Sense & Healing program for veterans and first responders. Lead-Up International was officially launched worldwide at the Monty Roberts International Learning Center in Solvang, California, in February 2017. The purpose of Lead-Up International is to reduce violence in the community by creating peaceful leaders from vulnerable youth utilizing equine-assisted therapy and non-verbal communication, building trust-based relationships.

