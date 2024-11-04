Premier Equestrian Renews Long-Standing Sponsorship with the United States Dressage Federation

Sandy, UT (November 2, 2024) — Premier Equestrian, a leading provider of high-quality equestrian products, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its longstanding sponsorship with the United States Dressage Federation (USDF). This partnership, which has spanned over 20 years, solidifies Premier Equestrian’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of dressage in the United States.

Premier Equestrian’s association with the USDF began in 2005 when the company became involved in the USDF/Premier Dressage adult clinic series featuring renowned clinician Walter Zettl. Since then, the partnership has flourished, with Premier Equestrian providing dressage arenas for the prestigious US Dressage Finals and collaborating by offering educational materials for YourDressage, the educational platform for USDF.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with the USDF,” said Heidi Zorn, President of Premier Equestrian. “As the official dressage arena and [RC1] footing sponsor of the US Dressage Finals, we are dedicated to ensuring that dressage competitions and events are held on premier-quality footing, equipped with safe dressage fencing and letters, while providing an optimal environment for both horse and rider.”

In addition to their support of the US Dressage Finals, Premier Equestrian has also teamed up with the USDF to publish the book Underfoot, a comprehensive guide to understanding and selecting the right equestrian footing.

The renewed sponsorship agreement will extend Premier Equestrian’s partnership with the USDF through 2027, solidifying the company’s commitment to the growth and success of the sport of dressage in the United States.

“Premier Equestrian has been an invaluable partner to the USDF over the past two decades,” said Stephan Hienzsch, Executive Director. “Their dedication to providing exceptional footing, dressage arenas, and support for our events has been instrumental in the continued development of dressage in this country. We are thrilled to extend this partnership and look forward to many more years of collaboration.”

About Premier Equestrian

Premier Equestrian is a leading provider of high-quality equestrian products, including dressage arenas, footing, and accessories. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Premier Equestrian has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

About the United States Dressage Federation (USDF)

The United States Dressage Federation (USDF) is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to education, recognition of achievement, and promotion of dressage. For more information about USDF membership or programs, visit www.usdf.org, e-mail usdressage@usdf,org, or call (859) 971-2277.

