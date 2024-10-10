2024 Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund Individual Grant Recipients Announced

The Dressage Foundation (TDF) is pleased to announce that five grants for Western dressage riders have been awarded from TDF’s Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund. This Fund was established by Lynn in 2019 to initially provide grants for Western dressage educational events and was expanded in 2021 to also provide $1,000 grants to riders for their Western dressage education.

The 2024 Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund Grant recipients are:

Adult Amateurs:

Molly Reeves (OH): Molly said “I am deeply honored to have been chosen as a recipient of a grant from TDF’s Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund. My overall dressage goals are to continuously improve both myself and my horse in the technical aspects of training and in riding dressage tests; physically in our strength and stamina; and spiritually in our relationship as horse and rider as we progress through the levels of Western dressage. This grant will open doors to numerous educational opportunities for me and my horse, DDF Imaruebentoo (aka “Russell”), that might otherwise have remained closed. For this, I am most sincerely grateful.”

Jamie Shook (MI): Jamie said, “I am beyond speechless to be chosen for this grant. It will allow me to fulfill a dream that I never thought would be realized.”

Professional:

Jessica Ferro (CO): Jessica said, “Being selected for a TDF Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund grant was both exciting and emotional. These funds will help me to overcome the financial barriers and allow me to continue training under other accomplished dressage professionals. My goals have always been to apply classical dressage to the Western horse and to help my students perform better through these methods. It has been a challenge and a triumph to take my Versatility Ranch Horse through the levels. With this grant, I will be able to broaden my knowledge and skills which I can then share with my students and others in my community. From the bottom of my heart, I say thank you to Lynn Palm, TDF, and all the other donors who give riders like me a chance to grow within this amazing sport.”

Macie Hager (PA): Macie said, “I am honored and excited for this opportunity to continue my education in Western dressage. This grant provides me with financial assistance to jump start my Western dressage career as I transition from classical dressage. The Western dressage community is like no other and everyone has welcomed me with open arms. I cannot wait to learn and grow in such a positive and supportive community. I am eager to utilize the grant to continue my education and develop as a rider. I cannot thank TDF and Lynn Palm enough for this exciting opportunity.”

Cedar Potts-Warner (KY): Cedar said, “Thank you to TDF’s Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund for choosing me as a grant recipient! I am both excited and thankful to be chosen. This grant will give me the ability to take lessons with Western dressage judges to further develop my understanding of the requirements and how to achieve them. This will also strengthen my teaching and coaching so that the benefits gained may extend to my students. Learning is a journey, and I am very grateful for this next chapter of education granted to me!”

Lynn Palm shared, “I am honored to work with The Dressage Foundation to award grants to Western dressage enthusiasts who wish to improve themselves, their horses, and their sport. It’s a beautiful way to grow the sport and to give back to special people and their horses. I look forward to many more years working together to encourage the development of horse and rider harmony through Western dressage and thank those who have contributed to the Foundation to help do the same.”

Grants from the Lynn Palm Fund will continue to be available for Western dressage clinics, camps, and symposia. Those applications are due at least 75 days prior to the event. Applications for the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund for Individuals are due July 20.

Visit www.dressagefoundation.org for more information and to find the online application forms. Contact Sara Weiss, Director of Grants and Programs, at (402) 434-8585 or sara@dressagefoundation.org with any questions.

Donations to the Fund are welcome and can be made online or by calling Jenny Johnson, Executive Director, at (402) 434-8585 or jenny@dressagefoundation.org.

The Dressage Foundation

The Dressage Foundation is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, tax-exempt, donor-driven organization that is dedicated to educating, supporting, and advancing the sport of dressage. The organization solicits contributions, appropriately allocates the donations, and awards grants and scholarships to dressage riders, judges, instructors, breeders, high performance teams, and nonprofit equestrian organizations. For more information, please visit www.dressagefoundation.org.

About Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Media Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

352.362.7847

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com