NCHA ANNOUNCES CELEBRITY CUTTING COMPETITORS

FORT WORTH – Join the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) as we welcome a distinguished list of celebrities to our NCHA Celebrity Cutting Challenge. This exciting event will take place on November 29, 2024, at the iconic Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. Participating actors and actresses will showcase their skills in the cutting horse arena, all in a competitive effort to raise funds for the UT Southwestern Medical Center. This esteemed medical center is renowned for its groundbreaking work and focus on pioneering the future of medicine today. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see your favorite celebrities in action for a great cause!

Competing in this year’s competition*:

Brandon Sklenar (1923, It Ends With Us)

Mo Brings Plenty (Yellowstone)

Brecken Merrill (Yellowstone)

Michelle Randolph (Land Man, 1923)

LaMonica Garrett (1883, Lioness)

Thad Luckinbill (Lioness, The Young and The Restless)

Aminah Nieves (1923)

Jen Landon (Yellowstone)

Jill Wagner (Lioness, Hallmark Movies, Mysteries 101)

In attendance will also be:

Laysla De Oliveira (Lioness)

Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone, Hell or High Water, Wind River)

*As of October 10, 2024. The list is subject to change.

Competitors will be matched with experienced trainers to learn the details of the cutting competition. Tickets available starting on October 16th at 8 A.M at https://www.nchacutting.com/produced-events. VIP experiences and sponsorship opportunities are also available for those who wish to further contribute to this exciting event.

For more information on the NCHA or upcoming events and schedules, please check out our website at nchacutting.com.

