American Quarter Horses help BraveHearts ride to end veteran suicide.

Twenty United States service veterans commit suicide every day. That staggering statistic is at the forefront of the Trail to Zero trail ride that was started in 2017 by the BraveHearts therapeutic riding program in Illinois. One such ride was held September 28 in New York City, and AQHA Chief Executive Officer Karl Stressman and AQHA Chief Strategic Officer Aaron Enget climbed aboard American Quarter Horses and rode with 10 veterans for a trail ride that started at Ground Zero, passed through Times Square, entered Central Park and wound back south to One World Trade Center. In addition to the veterans, mounted police units from the New York Police Department and Fort Riley, Kansas, also participated in the ride. The ride coincided with September being National Suicide Prevention Month.

“Veterans on the ride have found horses have changed their lives for the better. The idea is for us to reach more veterans to let them know that they are not alone,” said Meggan Hill-McQueeney, president/CEO of BraveHearts. “We are honored to share the horses with the public and for the veterans to share their journeys, all in hopes of reaching thousands more and raising awareness about the power, purpose and peace that horses can offer to those who may be struggling.”

One veteran on the ride, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury, shared that he is very much an introvert, but riding a horse gives him the courage and desire to talk to people and tell his story.

“We hope by riding our horses through Times Square and down the busiest streets in the world, we’re showing the public how serious we are to reach more veterans with the message of healing horsemanship,” said Hill-McQueeney. “We are deeply grateful to the NYPD for their longstanding Trail to Zero support and their stance on stopping suicides.”

In 2002, BraveHearts was initiated as a therapeutic riding program near Chicago. The goal was to develop a model for connecting horses with people as a catalyst for wellness. Their outpatient clinic offers hippotherapy, as well as non-equine outpatient services in speech-language pathology, physical therapy and occupational therapy. With generous grant support from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, BraveHearts introduced its equine services for heroes program for military veterans in July 2007. Nearly two-thirds of the horses that work at BraveHearts are American Quarter Horses.

“BraveHearts has a mission to spread awareness of the healing power of horses and ultimately put an end to veteran suicide,” Stressman said. “As the world’s largest equine breed association, AQHA wants to share their message with our membership. Riding in the Trail to Zero was an honor beyond compare. Supporting these veterans, who have done so much for our country, and helping to share the important message about veteran suicide is very important. Riding American Quarter Horses through the streets of Manhattan to honor our veterans was a moment we will remember forever.”

AQHA also supports the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International, of which BraveHearts is a member. AQHA’s sponsorship of PATH Intl. recognizes equestrians and American Quarter Horses participating in equine-assisted services, including therapeutic riding.

“The American Quarter Horse is renowned for its versatility, good nature and ability to shine in equine-assisted service programs,” Stressman said. “It’s our honor to continue to recognize these horses and their important work through the AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horse of the Year and runner-up, awarding their centers with $10,000 and $5,000 prizes. The fact that our horses make a difference in the lives of veterans is a testament to our breed’s honorable spirit and quiet mind.”

Also, the America’s Horse Cares grant program at the American Quarter Horse Foundation is dedicated to enhancing industry horsemanship skills while prioritizing the welfare of our horse. By leveraging the exceptional professional horsemen and -women of the horse industry, this grant program fosters educational opportunities that ensure appropriate horses working in equine-assisted services are cared for and utilized with specific performance expectations to maximize the wellbeing of both clients and horses.

Grants are awarded annually to support training workshops focused on horse selection, horse care, management, welfare, horse behavior assessment and management, and/or horse handling, training and conditioning.

Additionally, AQHA encourages its members to consider reaching out to a PATH Intl. center to donate horses that need a new job or a new home. Visit pathintl.org to learn more.

To learn more about the ride or how to get involved with BraveHearts’ mission, visit braveheartsriding.org.

