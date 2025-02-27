2025 Emerging Leader Award RecipientsThe American Quarter Horse Association presents the AQHA Emerging Leader Award winners for 2025, presented by Farnam.

The American Quarter Horse Association announces the 10 recipients of the 2025 AQHA Emerging Leader Award:

Amy Olson of Azle, Texas

Andrea Rego of Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Cara Harmon of Ashland, Missouri

Chloe Bening of Katy, Texas

Conner Smith of Southern Pines, North Carolina

Crysta Brown of Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland

Heather Thomson of Spanish Fork, Utah

Lauren Pavel of Highland Village, Texas

Mark Hanson of Chubbuck, Idaho

Trinity Packard of Slatington, Pennsylvania

AQHA and Farnam are thrilled to recognize these young adults for their outstanding leadership abilities and service to the equine industry through the Emerging Leader Award. This award is for young adults, ages 21-35, and acknowledges success in their early careers, as well as their contributions to the industry. This year’s recipients will be celebrated at the 2025 AQHA Convention, slated for March 28-31 in Las Vegas.

About the Sponsors

Founded in 1946, Farnam Companies Inc. has grown to become one of the most widely recognized names in the animal health products industry and has become one of the largest makers of equine products in the country.

