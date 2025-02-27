4 Sales-Boosting Strategies Every Equestrian Entrepreneur Needs on the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast with Denise Alvarez

February 27, 2025 – Is sales a struggle for you? Many equestrian entrepreneurs say they get horses but when it comes to selling, they take a hard pass.

Here’s the reality: It might not be your favorite, but to build a sustainable equine business, you need to learn how to sell.

Without sales, where’s your income? Without income, where’s your profit? And, without profit, where’s your business?

If you hate sales, there’s good news: sales, when done well, doesn’t have to feel salesy.

And, most people are better at selling than they realize because they’re good at relationship building.

That’s what you’ll learn from Piper Klemm PhD, publisher and founder of The Plaid Horse as she talked with Denise Alvarez about her sales strategy on her How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast.

According to Klemm, the most effective sales in the equestrian industry are built on trust, relationships, and long-term connections rather than quick transactions.

In this conversation, you’ll discover some of the sales-boosting strategies she’s learned over the years from publishing a successful hunter/jumper magazine plus buying and selling hunter/jumpers.

