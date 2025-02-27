PATH Intl. Receives Two Significant Grants to Help Resolve the Increased Demand for Equine-assisted Services at its Member Centers

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Intl.) announces the receipt of two significant grants aimed at accommodating an increased demand for equine-assisted services (EAS) at its 767 member centers. Both grants came from outside the equine industry, highlighting the increased awareness and recognition of the benefits derived from EAS for individuals with and without special needs, striving to meet health, wellness and learning goals by partnering with horses. In 2024 PATH Intl. Centers reported 16,166 individuals on waiting lists to receive services.

These grants, administered by PATH Intl., will be available to PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Centers (PACs) and Center Members only and will be open for applications beginning in March. PATH Intl. CEO Kathy Alm said about the grants, “The demand for services has significantly increased both because of the increased awareness of the benefits of the various services incorporating equines, as well as a shortage of credentialed professionals. Thanks to these generous grantors, PATH Intl. will make headway at the grassroots level to get these positions filled to meet the rising demand for services.”

Bob and Toni Mallet Access Grant

With a $500,000 grant, The Bob and Toni Mallet Access Grant provides funds for multi-year Access Grants to PATH Intl. PACs and Center Members in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Maryland. The purpose of these two-year access grants is to improve access to services in the above states by increasing the number of PATH Intl. Credentialed Professionals in the region through training and certification grants and offering grant support for participant financial aid at the full program cost.

The National Philanthropic Trust Grant

A $300,000 grant from National Philanthropic Trust, a donor-advised fund sponsor, will support instructor certifications as well as public policy education to have physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech-language pathology incorporating the horse’s movement as a treatment tool covered by Medicaid and therapeutic horsemanship covered by Medicaid Waivers. The donor recognizes the intersection of a love for equines and the inherent health benefits derived from partnering with them. They wish for services to be made available to more participants and recognize the demand for more PATH Intl. Certified Professionals to deliver safe and effective services.

For more information about these grants visit: pathintl.org/grants-scholarships/. To learn how your facility can become a PATH Intl. Center Member visit: pathintl.org/membership/centers/

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 767 member centers, more than 71,288 children and adults, including 7,427 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are 51,995 volunteers, 4,525 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 7,694 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

