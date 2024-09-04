American Farriers Journal Announces Winner of the Inaugural Farrier Dog of the Year Contest

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — September 4, 2024

American Farriers Journal is excited to present the winner of our inaugural Farrier Dog of the Year contest, a heartfelt initiative dedicated to honoring the loyal and hardworking dogs that stand by farriers across the industry. This unique contest aims to recognize the special bond between farriers and their truck-traveling canine companions, who play a crucial role in the equine community.

“We felt it would be fun to honor the faithful dogs who serve as enjoyable work companions for farriers traveling daily down the road between barns,” says Frank Lessiter, editorial director of American Farriers Journal. “Our goal was to personalize the special relationship farriers have with their dogs, and based on the remarkable response we received, I’d say it was a winner.”

The response to the call for entries was overwhelming. Some 68 nominations were received, showcasing the remarkable stories of farrier dogs who provide unwavering support and companionship. Over 3,000 people voted, and we are thrilled to honor our top dog.

Frog “Phrog Frog Diggity Dog Tyrone” Zackowski was nominated by Amy Zackowski on behalf of her farrier husband Jeremy Zackowski of Diamond Z Trimming and Shoeing, servicing horses in North Central Florida.

“Named after a horse’s frog, he is an unknown breed that we adopted as a rescue,” says Amy Zackowski. “As far as we can tell he is part cat, part raccoon, and maybe a little cowdog. His great personality has made him famous among Jeremy’s clients and he’s made friends with every client dog he’s met — his best bud being Yeti, who is ten times his size. He’s often greeted with ‘Hey Frog’ when he walks into local establishments like Tractor Supply. He keeps U.S. Army veteran, Jeremy, entertained and chilled out during hot and strenuous days. While on the job, Frog enjoys trying to drive the truck, rounding up chickens, helping catch horses, and of course, cleaning up the chips after every trim. In his free time, Frog likes to wrestle his Catahoula brother, Rueben, and captain his humans’ boat on the lakes of Melrose, Fla.

As part of his prize package, Jeremy was awarded a free 4-day registration to the 2025 International Hoof-Care Summit in Kansas City, Mo., January 21-24. There, he and Frog will receive special recognition during the conference and be awarded an exclusive “Farrier Dog of the Year” t-shirt. Frog and the other top 11 dogs from the contest will be featured in a 2025 calendar, available for download later this year.

About American Farriers Journal

Since 1975, hoof-care professionals worldwide have found the most thorough and trusted footcare information within the pages of American Farriers JournalIn this 8-times-per-year publication, they find credible advice on shoeing products, practical coverage of shoeing practices to help them become more efficient farriers and entertaining stories and experiences from around the industry. American Farriers Journal also hosts the annual International Hoof-Care Summit which is now in its 22nd year. The 2025 International Hoof-Care Summit will take place January 21-24 in Kansas City, Mo.

Media Contact;

Olivia Cox

Content Marketing Specialist, American Farriers Journal

ocox@lessitermedia.com

262-777-2443