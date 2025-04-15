American Horse Council announces 2025 Award Recipients

(Washington, DC) – The American Horse Council (AHC) is delighted to announce its 2025 Honorees who will be recognized at AHC’s Award Luncheon on Monday June 23, 2025, as part of AHC’s Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.

These awards highlight the remarkable achievements and contributions made by those dedicated to advancing and promoting the horse community. The annual awards include:

The Van Ness Award is presented to an individual(s) who best emulates the dedication and commitment of Marjorie Van Ness to the improvement of the horse industry at the state level. This year’s award winner is Sarah Coleman of the Kentucky Horse Council

“It is an honor to receive the Van Ness Award,” said Sarah E. Coleman, executive director of the Kentucky Horse Council. “Like every AHC member, I remain committed to championing the welfare and wellbeing of horses and the horse industry, both in Kentucky and nationwide. The Kentucky horse industry is vibrant and vital, and I am humbled to get to play a part in its ongoing story.”

The Hickey Award is named in honor of past AHC President James J. Hickey Jr., who served the AHC from 1993 to 2016. This award is presented to an individual who has been a great supporter of the horse industry and the AHC. This year’s award winner is Dr. Angela Pelzel – McCluskey, National Epidemiologist for Equine Diseases at USDA-APHIS-Veterinary Services

The AHC Champion Award honors an AHC member who has demonstrated extensive and exemplary advocacy for industry and the AHC. The recipient of this award was selected from nominations by AHC staff and leadership. The 2025 AHC Champion Award goes to two well deserving individuals – Dr. Scarlette Gotswals, DVM, Director of Operations, Brook Ledge Horse Transportation and Kathy Alm, CEO at PATH International.

Kathy Alm stated “I am passionate about being an advocate for the equine industry and the American Horse Council. Equines are central to equine-assisted services – the fastest growing sector of the industry as reported by the AHC Economic Impact Survey, and I have had the great honor to represent that industry as CEO of PATH Intl. for the past 10.5 years. I thank American Horse Council for this Champion Award and for the great benefits derived from being a member, such as introductions on Capitol Hill. Working with the American Horse Council to advocate for equines in this country is critical and I am steadfast in my commitment to the representation they provide in Washington, DC.”

Scarlette Gotswals stated “’m deeply honored to receive the American Horse Council Champion Award. To be recognized by an organization so deeply committed to the strength and future of our industry means more than I can express. My love for horses started as a young child — I got my first pony when I was five, and I grew up tagging along in my father’s veterinary practice, learning early on the importance of care, commitment, and community. Those experiences shaped my path and fueled my dedication to this industry. As the owners of Brook Ledge Horse Transportation, my family and I depend on the health and welfare of the equine industry every day. I’m grateful for the chance to give back to the world that has given us so much, and I share this award with all who work tirelessly to protect and advance the equine community.”

The UHC’s Unity Award recognizes an individual (or organization) active with the United Horse Coalition, takes the initiative to be involved in, and works towards programs that promote responsible ownership and breeding, and/or programs that support horses at-risk or in transition and their owners, and uses their industry relationships to work collaboratively to further strengthen and promote the mission of the United Horse Coalition. The 2025 winner of the UHC United Award is Love this Horse Rescue of Mojave, California.



“We are very honored to receive this amazing award. Horse owner support and education is an integral part of our mission. We provide temporary financial assistance or temporary foster care for horse owners in need, so that they can keep their horses while going through a tough time, financially or health-wise. We also accept owner relinquished horses to our rescue if temporary assistance is not a solution.”

The Rolapp Award is presented in honor of the late Rich Rolapp, President of the AHC from 1974 to 1993. This award is presented to a Member of Congress who has been a great supporter of the horse industry. Representative Andy Barr of Kentucky will receive the 2025 Rolapp Award.

Please join us in celebrating these very deserving winners. Registration and tickets are available to attend the Awards Luncheon at American Horse Council Conference – The American Horse Council

