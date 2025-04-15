Crutches to Champions: Back on Track Ambassador Lauren Reischer Presents at Equine Affaire

Back on Track Ambassador Lauren Reischer is a professional hunter/jumper rider born with cerebral palsy who is devoted to cultivating the next class of riders with disabilities and giving them a path from therapy programs to the show ring.

Back on Track is proud to partner with Lauren and support her mission to improve accessibility in equestrian sport. Both Lauren and the Back on Track team are attending Equine Affaire at the Ohio Expo Center, where Lauren is sharing her message in a series of presentations:

Crutches to Champions: Building a pathway for riders with disabilities to progress from therapeutic riding to competition is key to Lauren’s mission. After trailblazing this path through her work with Special Olympics and GallopNYC, Lauren hopes her insights will help make showing more accessible and showcase how expanding opportunities can benefit the sport.

What Makes a Great Therapy Horse: Therapeutic Riding Programs often rely on donated horses, but the ideal therapy horse is more than just a retired competition mount. Lauren covers transitioning horses from training barns to therapy programs and explains how behavioral and physical traits impact the therapeutic benefit of horses for different riders.

Career Advice for Working Horse Girls: You don’t have to be a trainer or groom to work with horses.Lauren’s impressive career path and experience provide valuable insights for young equestrians considering entering the corporate world and interested in learning how to find a career that supports their passion.

Lauren recently began working at the USET Foundation as the Director of Annual Support. The USET Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the USEF, which helps fund US high-performance teams and support young riders coming up through the ranks. Lauren encourages all riders to learn more about the USET Foundation and consider supporting their Giving Day on April 17.

Back on Track is honored to work with Lauren as she positively impacts all levels of the equestrian world, from local therapy programs to international teams. Visit the Back on Track Booth at Equine Affaire to meet Lauren and learn more about her advocacy work if you’re in Columbus, Ohio, from April 10-13, 2025!

Back on Track creates products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven textile technologies include Welltex®, Iontex®, Coppertex, Haematex™, and Cool on Track®.

Media Contact:

Caroline Cochran

caroline.cochran@backontrack.com