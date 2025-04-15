Free Official AQHA Pedigrees now Available

Get free access to official AQHA five-generation pedigrees with links to easily share online through Quarter Horse Resource.

The American Quarter Horse Association launches Quarter Horse Resource, the only place to access free official AQHA pedigrees.

Quarter Horse Resource makes it easy to view the bloodlines of any registered American Quarter Horse 24/7 on your computer or mobile device*. This tool gives users the ability to look up any registered American Quarter Horse, anytime, completely free. Additionally, links to five-generation pedigrees can be placed directly in sale ads to easily share online and on social media.

Through Quarter Horse Resource, users have access to vital information. By clicking on the horse’s name, users can view the current owner and breeder of any horse listed in the pedigree. When looking at the pedigree, viewers can also select any horse within the bloodline to directly view that horse’s full pedigree.

As the world’s largest equine breed registry and membership organization, the American Quarter Horse Association is the only official source for American Quarter Horse pedigrees.

Visit Quarter Horse Resourceto access the bloodlines of all your favorite American Quarter Horses.

* A mobile-friendly view of 4x pedigree (portrait) or 5x pedigree (landscape).

Media Contact:

Kyla Jones

p: (806) 378-5023

e: kjones@aqha.org