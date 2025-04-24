American Horse Council announces 2025 Scholarship Recipients

(Washington, DC) – The American Horse Council (AHC) is delighted to announce its 2025 “Future Leaders” Young Professional Scholarship recipients.

Aditri Singh of Rutgers University. Aditri is an Animal Science Pre-Vet major with an English minor. Her career goal is to become a veterinarian specializing in equine medicine with a strong focus on clinical care and broader welfare initiatives.

Caitlin Lunzmann of University of Florida. Caitlin is pursuing a Phd in Agricultural Education and Communications, conducting research focusing on how horse-human relationship impact youth leadership and social development.

Madison Beckham of University of California – Davis. Madison is working towards a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science & Management. The last five years Madison has been working at a premier sport horse rehabilitation facility and is also eager to learn more about breeding and genetics.

Nijae Akin of the University of Kentucky. Nijae is an Equine Science & Management major with minors in Animal Science and Biology, with plans to attend vet school at University of Florida. Nijae is an enlisted soldier in the US Army Reserves and plans to seek commission into the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps.

Please join us in celebrating these very deserving winners.

