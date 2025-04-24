Owner retiring — Profitable 32 year old equestrian publication for sale

This mid-Atlantic-based print publication has survived the dot com meltdown, the Great Recession and Covid and just continues to grow. Partnerships with and unique enhanced distribution at prestigious national and international events in the mid-Atlantic region are catnip to advertisers. The new owner will enjoy an income sufficient to provide for a life with horses, extremely flexible schedule (we currently take 4 months off a year) or the ability to grow the business, and working from anywhere with a base in the mid-Atlantic region. Extremely successful advertising representative with a deep customer base and prospects in the thousands will stay on. Digital expansion is virtually unexplored.

Some seller financing available along with 6 months of training/mentoring.

Serious inquiries only! Phone Stephanie at (717) 203-5525. Don’t wait or it will be gone.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Shertzer Lawson

(717) 509+9800 x 101

(717) 203-5525 cell

steph@eastcoastequestrian.net