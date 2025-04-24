National Museum of Racing announces 2025 Hall of Fame class

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Seven new members have been elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Racehorse Smarty Jones (PA), a finalist for the first time, is the lone selection in the contemporary category; racehorses Decathlon (KY) and Hermis (KY) and trainer George H. Conway have been chosen by the 1900-1959 Historic Review Committee; and Edward L. Bowen, Arthur B. Hancock III, and Richard Ten Broeck have been elected by the Pillars of the Turf Committee. In the contemporary category, Smarty Jones was the lone candidate to appear on the majority of ballots submitted (50 percent plus one vote is required for election). A total of 157 voters (90.2 percent) participated from the 171 eligible to cast ballots in the election. The candidates in the Historic Review and Pillars of the Turf categories were required to receive 75 percent approval from the respective committees to earn election.

The 2025 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined on Friday, Aug. 1, at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion in Saratoga Springs at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Museum website at racingmuseum.org. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Tom Durkin will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Bred in Pennsylvania by Someday Farm, Smarty Jones (Elusive Quality—I’ll Get Along, by Smile) raced from 2003 through 2004, winning eight of his nine career starts, including the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in his sophomore season, and was voted the Eclipse Award for Champion 3-Year-Old Male in 2004. Owned by Roy and Pat Chapman under their Someday Farm banner, Smarty Jones was trained by John C. Servis and ridden exclusively by Stewart Elliott.

A chestnut colt, Smarty Jones won his first two career starts at Philadelphia Park (now Parx Racing) in November 2003 — a maiden special weight and the Pennsylvania Nursery Stakes — by a combined 12¾ lengths. He began his road to the Kentucky Derby with a five-length victory in the listed Count Fleet Stakes at Aqueduct in January 2004 before advancing to Oaklawn Park’s series of Derby preps. In Arkansas, Smarty Jones won the listed Southwest Stakes and listed Rebel Stakes before punching his ticket to Churchill Downs with a 1½-length victory in the Grade 2 Arkansas Derby.

On May 1, 2004, Smarty Jones became the first undefeated Kentucky Derby winner since Seattle Slew in 1977 with a 2¾-length victory over Lion Heart before a crowd of 140,054 at Churchill Downs. He earned a $5 million bonus from Oaklawn Park for winning the combination of the Kentucky Derby and the three Derby preps at Oaklawn. Smarty Jones also became the second Pennsylvania-bred to win the Derby, joining Lil E. Tee (1992).

Two weeks after his Derby victory, Smarty Jones romped by a record margin of 11½ lengths in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course with 124,351 in attendance. He earned a career-best 118 Beyer Speed Figure for the effort, the fifth of six times he achieved a Beyer of 100 or higher. A Belmont Park record 120,139 fans were on hand for a potential Triple Crown sweep in the 2004 Belmont Stakes, but 36-1 longshot Birdstone pulled off the upset, defeating Smarty Jones by a length.

Smarty Jones was retired after the Belmont with a record of 8-1-0 from nine starts and earnings of $7,613,155 (including the Oaklawn bonus). He won his eight races by a combined 47½ lengths.

Bred in Kentucky by the Nuckols Brothers, Decathlon (Olympia—Dog Blessed, by Bull Dog) raced from 1955 through 1957, compiling a record of 25-8-1 from 42 starts and earnings of $269,530. Purchased at Keeneland in 1954 for $15,500 by Robert J. Dienst (the president of Ohio’s Beulah Park) and campaigned under his River Divide Farm banner, Decathlon was trained by Rollie Shepp. In his three years of racing, the bay colt won 18 stakes and was twice named Champion Sprint Horse (1956, 1957). He set track records at Monmouth Park, Suffolk Downs, and Tropical Park, equaled two track standards at Tropical, and matched the world record for 5½ furlongs (1:03⅕) at Tropical in the first division of the Inaugural Handicap in 1956.

As a 2-year-old, Decathlon won the Bay State Kindergarten Stakes (Suffolk Downs track record of 58 seconds flat for five furlongs), Dade County Handicap, De Soto Handicap, Narragansett Nursery Stakes, and Tyro Stakes (Monmouth Park track record of 1:04 for 5½ furlongs). At 3, he won the Coral Gables Handicap (equaling the Tropical Park track record of 1:09⅖ for six furlongs), Hibiscus Stakes, Hutcheson Stakes, Inaugural Handicap (equaling the world record), Oceanport Handicap, and Select Handicap. Returning at age 4, Decathlon won the Oceanport Handicap for the second consecutive year (setting the Monmouth Park track record of 1:08⅖ for six furlongs) and added wins in the Hialeah Inaugural Handicap, New Year’s Handicap (equaling the Tropical Park track record of 1:09⅖ for six furlongs), John Alden Handicap, Longport Handicap, Princeton Handicap, and Rumson Handicap.

Decathlon had win streaks of both six and five races during his career. During the six-race win streak that stretched from 1956 into 1957, Decathlon carried as much as 135 pounds to victory in the Hialeah Inaugural. He won eight races in his career carrying 130 pounds or more. Kept to sprint distances because of an awkward running style, Decathlon won at nine tracks in his career (Atlantic City, Garden State, Gulfstream, Hialeah, Monmouth, Narragansett, Rockingham, Suffolk, Tropical).

Following his racing career, Decathlon stood at Darby Dan Farm in Kentucky, where he sired 165 winners from 253 foals, including 12 stakes winners. Decathlon died in 1972 at the age of 19.

Bred in Kentucky by Hiram Berry, Hermis (Hermence—Katy of the West, by Spendrift) raced from 1901 through 1905 with a record of 28-8-6 from 55 starts and earnings of $84,155. A chestnut colt, Hermis was trained by Charles Hughes (July 1901 through August 1902), Jack McCormick (August 1902 through October 1902), and Alexander Shields (June 1903 through July 1905). He raced for a variety of owners, including H. M. Ziegler, L. V. Bell, and Edward R. Thomas (who paid a record $60,000 for the horse), among others. Hermis was retrospectively recognized by The BloodHorse-published book The Great Ones as Horse of the Year in 1902 and 1903; Champion 3-Year-Old Male in 1902; and Champion Older Male in 1903 and 1904.

Hermis won four times as a juvenile in 1901 before emerging as a standout as a 3-year-old with a record of 10-1-2 from 14 starts in 1902. His victories as a sophomore included the Travers Stakes, Saranac Handicap (equaling Saratoga’s track record of 1:51⅖ for 1⅛ miles), Ocean View Handicap, Jerome Handicap, First Special, and Mamaroneck Handicap. As a 4-year-old in 1903, Hermis defeated Molly Brant in a handicap at Saratoga, beat Irish Lad in the Merchants’ and Citizens’ Handicap, won the Ocean Handicap (carrying 127 and defeating Molly Brant), carried 134 pounds to victory in a handicap at Gravesend, and won both the Brighton Cup and the Edgemere Handicap (setting Aqueduct’s track record of 1:53 for nine furlongs).

As a 5-year-old in 1904, Hermis won the Brookdale Handicap (defeating Belmont Stakes winner Africander), Suburban Handicap (defeating Irish Lad and Africander), and Test Handicap (equaling Brighton Beach’s track record of 1:38 for one mile while carrying high weight of 133 and defeating Hall of Famer Beldame at 115). Returning at 6 in 1905, Hermis won the Islip Handicap at Brighton Beach. Overall, he won 14 stakes, earned victories at eight tracks (Aqueduct, Brighton Beach, Gravesend, Hawthorne, Latonia, Morris Park, Saratoga, Sheepshead Bay), and carried 132 pounds or more in four of his wins. Hermis was a disappointment at stud, siring only two stakes winners. He was exported to France in 1910 and was sent to Belgium three years later. What became of Hermis is a mystery, as all knowledge of the horse’s whereabouts were lost during World War I.

George H. Conway (1873-1939) is best known for training Hall of Famer War Admiral to a sweep of the 1937 Triple Crown and to an overall record of 21-3-1 from 26 starts and earnings of $273,240 from 1936 through 1938. A native of Oceanport, N.J., Conway also conditioned Hall of Fame member Crusader, as well as standouts Speed Boat, War Glory, and War Hero, among others.

Conway became involved in racing in the 1880s as an exercise rider and was training sporadically in the early 1900s before going to work for owner Sam Riddle’s powerful stable as an assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Louis Feustel in 1917. Conway was the stable foreman in 1919 and 1920 when Man o’ War was dominating the sport for Riddle. He succeeded Gwyn Tompkins as Riddle’s head trainer in 1926 and saddled Crusader to victories in the Belmont Stakes, Jockey Club Gold Cup, Suburban Handicap, Havre de Grace Handicap, Maryland Handicap, Dwyer Stakes, and Cincinnati Derby, among others that year. Crusader set track records in the Dwyer and Cincinnati Derby (in which he defeated the Preakness Stakes winner Display) and equaled the track standard in winning the Havre de Grace Handicap. Crusader repeated in the Suburban and won the Delaware Handicap at Havre de Grace in 1927. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995.

In addition to the Triple Crown, Conway trained War Admiral to victories in the Eastern Shore Handicap, Chesapeake Stakes, Washington Handicap, Pimlico Special, Widener Handicap, Queens County Handicap, Wilson Stakes, Saratoga Handicap, Whitney Handicap, Saratoga Cup, Jockey Club Gold Cup, and Rhode Island Handicap. War Admiral was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1958.

Conway’s notable additional wins included the Pimlico Oaks (1937), Huron Handicap (1926, 1932), Adirondack Stakes (1932), Saratoga Cup (1932), Travers Stakes (1932), Walden Handicap (1932), Dwyer Stakes (1933), Kenner Stakes (1933), Lawrence Realization Stakes (1933), Maryland Handicap (1933), Saranac Handicap (1933), and Test Stakes (1933), among others. Suffering from heart trouble, Conway announced his retirement a week after War Admiral was retired to stud in 1938. Conway died on June 20, 1939, at his sister’s home in Oceanport.

Edward L. Bowen (1942-2025) was a prolific racing journalist and historian for more than 60 years and served the sport in various other capacities, including 24 years as president of the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. A native of Welch, W. Va., Bowen was an Eclipse Award-winning journalist, editor in chief of The BloodHorse, author of 22 books about horse racing, and chairman of the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame Nominating Committee from 1987 through 2024.

Bowen’s interest in horses and racing began while growing up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he began horseback riding, reading the Black Stallion books by Walter Farley, and watching televised races from Hialeah Park and Gulfstream Park. After high school and during summers while attending the University of Florida, Bowen worked at the Sun-Sentinel newspaper, on the broodmare crew at Ocala Stud, and as a hot walker and groom at Monmouth Park. In 1963, he landed a writing job at The BloodHorse and transferred to the University of Kentucky, where he studied journalism. Bowen became editor of the monthly Canadian Thoroughbred magazine in Toronto from 1968 through 1970. He then returned to Lexington to become managing editor of The BloodHorse. In January 1987, he succeeded his mentor, Kent Hollingsworth, as editor in chief. Bowen held that post for five years, transitioned to senior editor in 1992, and left the publication in 1993. He was hired as president of Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation in 1994.

From 1994 until his retirement at the end of 2018, Bowen’s role with Grayson included raising funds to provide $22 million for research projects that benefited all horses, not just thoroughbreds. He oversaw the first year that the foundation was able to give out $1 million for equine research.

A trustee of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, Bowen also chaired the Museum’s Historic Review, Steeplechase Review, Pillars of Turf, and Joe Hirsch Media Roll of Honor committees at various times in addition to leading the Nominating Committee for 37 years. He was the inaugural recipient of the Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney Award for meritorious contributions to the Museum in 2023. The prior year, Bowen was the Thoroughbred Club of America’s Honor Guest.

Bowen’s many other honors included the National Turf Writers Association’s Walter Haight Award, Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders’ Charles Engelhard Award, Pimlico’s Old Hilltop Award, ForeWord magazine’s Gold Level designation (sports category), and the Ocala-Marion County Chamber of Commerce Journalism Award. He was honored as a Kentucky Colonel in 2022 and was a past president of the Thoroughbred Club of America and a former board member of the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. Bowen served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant.

Arthur B. Hancock III was born in Nashville, Tenn., and for six decades has been a significant presence in American racing and breeding through his establishment of Stone Farm in 1970 near Paris, Ky. A member of one of the sport’s most distinguished families, Hancock’s grandfather, Arthur B. Hancock, Sr., founded Claiborne Farm, while his father, Arthur B. “Bull” Hancock, Jr., expanded the business to where it became arguably the most important breeding farm in the U.S. during the 20th century.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University, Hancock moved to the New York City area where he worked for a year as an apprentice under future Hall of Fame trainer Edward A. Neloy. He then returned to Claiborne as the assistant broodmare and yearling manager under the tutelage of his father. While Hancock’s younger brother, Seth, would eventually take over the running of Claiborne Farm, Arthur went out on his own, leasing 100 acres and launching Stone Farm into a premier breeding and racing operation, which earned the family its first win in the Kentucky Derby.

In partnership with one of his longtime clients, Manhattan real estate broker Leone J. Peters, Hancock bred and raced Gato Del Sol, who won the 1982 Derby. Hancock and Peters also teamed up to breed Risen Star, winner of the 1988 Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Through H-G-W Partners, Hancock owned and raced Hall of Fame member and 1989 Horse of the Year Sunday Silence, whose wins included the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Classic. Hancock also co-bred 2000 Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus. Hancock raised and sold a second Horse of the Year, Bricks and Mortar (2019), who was campaigned by Klaravich Stables. He has also raced in partnership Kentucky Oaks winner Goodbye Halo and Blue Grass Stakes and Haskell Invitational winner Menifee, among others.

In 2020, Hancock was selected as the Thoroughbred Club of America’s Honor Guest. Stone Farm, meanwhile, has grown into more than 2,200 acres and has produced more than 200 stakes winners. In his capacity as an industry leader, Hancock has served on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, as a director of Keeneland Association and Fasig-Tipton Company, and as a member of The Jockey Club. Hancock’s leadership has been especially visible in fostering integrity in racing. He co-founded the Water Hay Oats Alliance (WHOA), a group dedicated to eliminating performance-enhancing drugs in racing. WHOA was influential in the eventual establishment of the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA). An avid supporter of racehorse aftercare, Hancock is also a devotee of Bluegrass music and has written songs that have been recorded by artists such as Grandpa Jones, Willie Nelson, and Ray Price. He released an autobiography in 2024 titled Dark Horses: A Memoir of Redemption.

Richard Ten Broeck (1811-1892) was one of American racing’s most prominent and accomplished figures in the 19th century, enjoying success as a racehorse and racetrack owner, thoroughbred breeder, and international racing pioneer. A native of Albany, N.Y., Ten Broeck’s family traces its American roots to the Revolutionary War, as both his grandfathers served with distinction in the fight for independence.

Ten Broeck had plans for a military career of his own and entered West Point in 1829. However, he resigned as a cadet with the intention of challenging an instructor to a duel. The duel never took place and Ten Broeck instead went on the road as a gambler. During the 1830s, Ten Broeck became associated with Col. William R. Johnson, one of America’s most renowned racing figures. By 1840, Ten Broeck was racing horses in his own colors in St. Louis, New Orleans, and New York.

Ten Broeck’s stable began to rise to prominence and he was known as a leading turfman in the South when he took over management of the Bingaman (Louisiana) and Bascombe (Alabama) courses in 1847. In 1851, he purchased Metairie Race Course in New Orleans for $27,000. Under his management, Metairie became the premier track in the country in the decade prior to the Civil War. Ten Broeck increased purses and drew top horses from Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and Missouri. He renovated and expanded the track’s grandstand and encouraged the social elite of New Orleans, including women, to support racing by offering lavish facilities.

As a racing promoter, Ten Broeck had few, if any, peers. His greatest promotion of Metairie was the interstate stakes race known as the Great State Post Stake on April 1, 1854. Ten Broeck had traveled to Kentucky the year before looking to purchase a colt to run in the race. He purchased Darley, owned by Dr. Elisha Warfield. The colt was renamed Lexington and defeated Lecomte in the Great State Post Stake for $20,000. In a rematch, Lecomte defeated Lexington (his only career loss) at four miles (setting a world record), but Lexington later lowered that world mark to 7:19¾ in a match against Lecomte’s time and earned another head-to-head victory over Lecomte. Lexington was regarded as America’s finest horse when retired to stud and became a 16-time leading sire in America and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1955.

Ten Broeck later purchased Lecomte, Prioress, and Starke to race in England and became the first American owner to win an important race in that country. Prioress, at odds of 100-1, finished in a triple dead heat in the 1858 Cesarewitch Stakes. Prioress won the run-off, and the victory received extensive coverage in American newspapers as the horse became the first bred and owned by an American to win in England. Prioress also won the Great Yorkshire and Queen’s Plate in England. Ten Broeck raced in England for around 30 years. He was received warmly there and became the first American member in the English Jockey Club. Starke gave him victories in the Goodwood Stakes, Warwick Cup, Brighton Stakes, and Goodwood Cup, among others. With Optimist, Ten Broeck won the Ascot Stakes, Palatine Cup, and Royal Stand Plate.

Ten Broeck later served as counsel to James R. Keene when he raced Foxhall successfully in England and France. Ten Broeck regularly returned to America between English racing seasons and purchased 525 acres near Louisville, Ky., naming it Hurstbourne Stud in honor of the Duke of Portland’s estate in England. He eventually sold Hurstbourne and moved to Oakland, Calif., where he died a recluse in a small cottage. Upon his death, the San Francisco Call stated, “Internationally looked up to and beloved, the turf and the world in general would be better off if they possessed more men of the stamp of Richard Ten Broeck.”

For more information about the Museum, including special events and program offerings, please call (518) 584-0400 or visit our website at racingmuseum.org.



Media Contact:

Brien Bouyea

(518) 584-0400 ext. 133

bbouyea@racingmuseum.net