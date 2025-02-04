American Horse Council Announces Future Leaders Professional Development Scholarships

Beginning in 2025, the American Horse Council (AHC) Foundation will offer five (5) “Future Leaders Professional Development” Scholarships to cover the cost of conference registration for Agriculture/ Equine college students wishing to attend the AHC Annual Conference in Washington DC.

Interested students will find the scholarship application on the AHC website www.horsecouncil.org

Applications will be accepted beginning March 1, 2025, and recipients will be announced no later than April 1,2025.

The AHC Annual Conference is a unique opportunity to meet and network with horse industry leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs from around the country. Students attending will get to hear presentations on topics that impact all disciplines, breeds, and industry sectors – from racing to competition to trails and land use. There is no other conference in the industry that provides this macro level view of how the US horse industry operates.

Broadway noted, the AHC Foundation (501C3) would welcome donations from interested parties to offer stipends to defray student travel expenses. If you would like to support these scholarships and help with the critical mission of growing our future industry leaders, please contact Broadway at jbroadway@horsecouncil.org

American Horse Council opens 2025 Award Nominations

The American Horse Council (AHC) is delighted to open the 2025 Award nominations. Award recipients will be recognized at AHC’s Award Luncheon on Monday June 23, 2025, as part of AHC’s Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. These awards highlight the remarkable achievements and contributions made by those dedicated to advancing and promoting the horse community. The annual awards include:

The Van Ness Award is presented to an individual(s) who best emulates the dedication and commitment of Marjorie Van Ness to the improvement of the horse industry at the state level.

The Hickey Award is named in honor of past AHC President James J. Hickey Jr., who served the AHC from 1993 to 2016. This award is presented to an individual who has been a great supporter of the horse industry and the AHC.

The AHC Champion Award honors an AHC member who has demonstrated extensive and exemplary advocacy for industry and the AHC. The recipient of this award is selected from nominations by AHC staff and leadership.

The UHC’s Unity Award recognizes an individual (or organization) active with the United Horse Coalition, who takes the initiative to be involved in, and works towards programs that promote responsible ownership and breeding, and/or programs that support horses at-risk or in transition and their owners, and uses their industry relationships to work collaboratively to further strengthen and promote the mission of the United Horse Coalition.

The Rolapp Award is presented in honor of the late Rich Rolapp, President of the AHC from 1974 to 1993. This award is presented to a Member of Congress who has been a great supporter of the horse industry.

Nominations may be submitted by email but must include a summary of the candidate’s body of work that meets the award criteria, along with three references.

For criteria and more information about the awards contact AHC President Julie Broadway at jbroadway@horsecouncil.org. Nominations close April 1, 2025

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

jbroadway@horsecouncil.org.