American Horse Council announces new addition to Board of Trustees

Effective February 1, 2025, Amber Florence, SVP of Finance and Business Planning for the Jockey Club, will join the American Horse Council (AHC) Board of Trustees, filling the seat long held by Matt Iuliano, EVP of the Jockey Club. Florence will serve as Trustee and Treasurer.

Florence is a seasoned accounting professional with 23 years of experience in the Thoroughbred Industry. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky and an MBA from the University of Louisville, Amber combines a passion for numbers with a deep understanding of the complexities of the equine industry. Amber’s skills in financial analysis, budgeting, and strategic decision-making have consistently helped businesses make informed operational decisions.

“We look forward to Amber’s contributions on the AHC Board,” stated Marilyn Bertera, Board Chair. “She brings to the Board a wealth of experience and contacts within the racing industry.”

Julie Broadway, AHC President added “The American Horse Council thrives on the variety of viewpoints and passions of our Board of Trustees and our committee chairs.”

The AHC Board wishes to express our deepest appreciation to Matt for his years of service. Iuliano joined the AHC Board in June 2017 and has served in several capacities, most recently on the Executive Committee and as Treasurer.

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org