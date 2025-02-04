Leading equestrian firms Horseware Ireland and EquiFit announce Merger

Horseware Ireland and EquiFit form Strategic Partnership to further enhance Customer Experience

February 4, 2025- Dublin, Ireland and Dedham, MA, United States: Global equine brand leader, Horseware Ireland and EquiFit, the US-based innovator of advanced equestrian equipment and performance gear, have announced that the companies will merge their businesses, bringing together two complementary forces to serve riders, horses and the equestrian community worldwide.

The merger announced today by Horseware Ireland and EquiFit unites two market- leading companies renowned for the highest quality equestrian products, cutting-edge designs, and exceptional service, creating an expansive market opportunity and a one- stop destination for equestrian equipment needs.

Founded by Alexandra Cherubini in 2000, Massachusetts-based EquiFit is a leading name in the equestrian world, recognized for its commitment to innovation, functionality, and superior craftsmanship. The company designs and manufactures technologically advanced products for its customers, from professional to amateur riders, and is a trusted brand for equestrians.

Founder of EquiFit, Alexandra Cherubini will continue to be the Brand Advisor for EquiFit, supporting, growing and developing the business within Horseware Ireland.

Alexandra Cherubini said, “This is an ideal partnership as both companies are deeply rooted in our dedication to horse and rider, alongside product excellence and innovation. We are confident that customers will feel positive effects as we continually strive to enhance equestrian activities throughout our communities and markets. We are thrilled to be able to grow our business internationally, serving deeply valued current and new customers with an extensive range of innovative products.”

Welcoming EquiFit into the Horseware Ireland stable of brands, Chief Executive Officer Louis O’Neill said, “The merger of EquiFit with Horseware Ireland marks a combination of shared values and a commitment to excellence. By leveraging each other’s strengths, we will amplify our market presence, innovate with new product offerings, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.

“With Horseware Ireland’s established global presence and EquiFit’s strong foothold in North America, the partnership presents an exciting opportunity to introduce EquiFit’s exceptional product range to new international markets, particularly in Europe.

“EquiFit will retain its independent brand identity as a premium offering within Horseware Ireland’s stable of products, joining the Micklem branded leather product offering and Alessandro Albanese (AA) equestrian clothing brand. This ensures that EquiFit’s loyal customer base will continue to enjoy the quality and innovation they

expect, now with enhanced investment in brand development, eCommerce capabilities, and cutting-edge product innovation.

“I welcome Alexandra and all our EquiFit colleagues to the Horseware Ireland team. Alexandra brings a wealth of pioneering innovation, experience and enthusiasm to the role and will continue to focus on new equine products while championing the growth of the EquiFit business within Horseware Ireland.

“For our trade partners, the merged business will deliver significant synergies and efficiencies by offering an extended range of premium products through a unified platform, streamlining access to industry-leading equestrian solutions. We expect this merger to be the first of a series of transactions which will provide further opportunities for all our stakeholders.

“Together, Horseware Ireland and EquiFit are poised to redefine the future of equestrian excellence, combining decades of expertise, innovation, and customer trust to serve a growing global market.”

Founded in 1985, Horseware Ireland is the leading global brand of multi-award-winning equestrian and pet products, including rugs, therapies, leather, and accessories.

