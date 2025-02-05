American Regent Animal Health, makers of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), and The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) are proud to announce the 2024 PATH Intl. Veterinarian of the Year

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in the exceptional veterinarians who serve at PATH Intl. Member Centers across the country, ensuring high quality of life for the equines that partner with humans in equine-assisted services (EAS). PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winner of the 2024 PATH Intl. Veterinarian of the Year Award sponsored by American Regent Animal Health, maker of Adequan i.m.® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). Congratulations to Dr. Madelyn Melchiors, nominated by PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center, Horses with H.E.A.R.T., Inc., Chino Valley, Ariz.

Dr. Madelyn Melchiors and all of the PATH Intl. Region award winners were recognized at the PATH Intl. annual meeting held virtually on December 10, 2024. Dr. Madelyn Melchiors started at Horses with H.E.A.R.T., Inc. as a young volunteer, giving her a thorough understanding of all that is asked of equines who partner at EAS centers. Jan Grise, former program director of Horses with H.E.A.R.T. Inc. says, “This is no routine veterinarian. Dr. Melchiors’ passion for our horses and our programs is so evident as she lovingly advises us through thick and thin, always on call and ready to respond at a moment’s notice. Her love for our animals shows in her care, concern and actions. Dr. Melchiors truly wants what is best for each equine because she knows that each equine’s partnership with our participants changes lives.” Dr. Melchiors brings her kind attention and veterinary experience to the equines at the center often free of charge or at cost.

She is admired for going above and beyond for her equine patients by providing both routine veterinary care and more specialized care in the form of acupuncture and chiropractic, to provide outstanding service to the special equines who partner with PATH Intl. Credential Professionals, volunteers, and participants at Horses with H.E.A.R.T.

American Regent Animal Health is a generous silver-level sponsor of PATH Intl. and kindly awards 20 boxes of Adequan i.m. to the PATH Intl. National Veterinarian of the Year and five boxes to each PATH Intl. Region Veterinarian of the Year. Adequan i.m. is the only FDA- approved equine injectable prescription PSGAG available. Adequan i.m. is recommended for the intramuscular treatment of non-infectious degenerative and/or traumatic joint dysfunction and associated lameness of the carpal and hock joints in horses. WARNING: Not for use in humans. CAUTION: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian.

Kathy Alm, PATH Intl. CEO says, “Our longtime partnership with Adequan demonstrates their commitment to the comfort of the horses involved in EAS and we are exceptionally grateful for their recognition of the PATH Intl. Veterinarian of the Year.”

Marjorie Lathrop, marketing director, American Regent Animal Health, shares a similar sentiment. “American Regent Animal Health is honored to partner with PATH Intl., recognizing the vital role veterinarians play in equine-assisted services. Supporting the PATH Intl.

Veterinarian of the Year Award aligns with our mission to champion equine health and comfort, empowering greater connections and more impact as we come together to support horses and their riders,” Lathrop says.

Congratulations to the 2024 PATH Intl. Region Veterinarian of the Year Winners:

Region 1: Dr. Matthew Cobb, UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Goffstown, NH

Region 2: Dr. Rebecca Nealey, EquiCenter, Inc., Honeoye Falls, NY

Region 3: Dr. Mike Cissell, Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs, Aiken, SC

Region 4: Dr. Kate Hodson, Reins of Life, Inc., South Bend, IN

Region 5: Dr. Rae Strobel, McKenna Farms Therapy Services Inc., Dallas, GA

Region 6: Dr. Logan Metzen, HorseSense for Special Riders, La Crosse, WI

Region 7: Dr. James McNutt, Miracles In Motion Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Swisher, IA

Region 8: Dr. James Schulze, Inspiration Ranch, Magnolia, TX

Region 9: Pacific Crest Equine Veterinary Services, Forward Stride, Beaverton, OR

Region 10: Dr. Madelyn Melchiors, Horses with H.E.A.R.T., Inc., Chino Valley, AZ

Region 11: Dr. Rodrigo Vazquez, Helen Woodward Animal Center, Rancho Santa Fe, CA

For a full list of the states and countries included in each of the PATH Intl. Regions please visit: https://pathintl.org/membership/regions/

For a full list and photos of all award winners please visit: pathintl.org/2024-awards/

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses.

Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever- changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163. PP-AI-US-1200

