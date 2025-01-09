Kimes Ranch Teams Up with Country Star Zach Top for Tour and Apparel Partnership

Collaboration includes sponsorship of Top’s headlining ‘Cold Beer & Country Music’ Tour, VIP Experience, and forthcoming retail collaborations.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (January 8, 2025) – Kimes Ranch Jeans, the premium Western lifestyle brand known for its high-quality denim and authentic Western style, is proud to announce its partnership with country music artist Zach Top. This collaboration includes the sponsorship of Zach Top’s highly anticipated headlining ‘Cold Beer & Country Music’ tour, co-branded VIP Experience, and Kimes Ranch apparel endorsement.

Zach Top, known for his classic sound and heartfelt storytelling, is a rising star in the country music scene. With his commitment to honoring traditional country roots and connecting with audiences across the nation, Zach embodies the values that Kimes Ranch stands for: authenticity, quality, and timeless style.

“We are thrilled to partner with Zach Top, whose music resonates so deeply with fans of classic country,” said Matt Kimes, Co-Founder of Kimes Ranch. “At Kimes Ranch, we’ve always been dedicated to supporting the Western way of life, and Zach’s music reflects the same authenticity and values we build into every piece of Kimes Ranch apparel.”

As part of the partnership, Kimes Ranch will outfit Zach Top in premium Kimes Ranch apparel for the duration of the tour. VIP Fans can also look forward to exclusive Kimes Ranch merchandise available at select tour stops, bringing together Western fashion and country music in an exciting way.

“I’m a huge fan of Kimes,” says Top. “They have high quality products that fit my ol’ country style. And the Kimes family is the kind of people I not only want to be in business with but consider as friends. They’re honest and take care of the people around them. I’m honored to partner with Kimes!”

The tour, set to kick off January 16th in Omaha, Nebraska, will include over 30 stops in major cities and iconic venues such as Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom and Denver’s Grizzly Rose. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience blending Zach Top’s signature sound and style with the electrifying live show that has garnered Top a fervent following.

For tour dates and more information, visit http://www.zachtop.com/. Follow Kimes Ranch Jeans (@KimesRanchJeans) and Zach Top (@ZachTop) on social media for the latest updates.

About Kimes Ranch Jeans: Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch Jeans combines Western heritage with modern design, creating premium denim and apparel that meets the demands of today’s lifestyle. With a focus on quality, durability, and style, Kimes Ranch has become a trusted name in Western fashion and beyond. For more information, visit kimesranch.com.

About Zach Top: Hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the “hottest acts right now,” Zach Top is in the midst of a breakout year following the release of his acclaimed debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music. Produced by Carson Chamberlain, the album has landed on several “Best of 2024” lists so far including Rolling Stone, Billboard and The New York Times, who praises, “the music is airtight and fluent—a demonstration of vivid coloring within hard lines.” Known for his “thrilling” (Holler) live performances, Top recently wrapped an extensive run with Lainey Wilson and will kick off his “Cold Beer & Country Music” headline tour in January. The highly anticipated trek, which includes two nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, sold out just hours after tickets went on sale. The CMA Award-nominee has also shared stages with notable artists such as Billy Strings, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan, and will join Alan Jackson for select upcoming shows. Widely respected by his peers, Top also recently collaborated with Billy Strings for an exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions three-song EP, which is available now. Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a bluegrass band with his siblings, which set the stage for his future musical ambitions.

