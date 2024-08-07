American Horse Council Quarterly Webinar on Urban Riding Programs

The American Horse Council is pleased to announce a panel of outstanding guests for its 3rd quarter 2024 webinar on “Urban Riding Programs” on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

AHC President Julie Broadway stated “We believe each of these programs has great stories to share, and each provide unique programs and offerings that our audience would find of interest. We also know their work has enriched and positively impacted lots of young people, and that’s something to celebrate— and for our audience to learn more about and how to support these programs.” Invited panelists will include:

Selina Brown with the Washington DC based STAND Foundation.

William Lewis with the Baltimore MD based Urban Horse Center.

Lezlie Hiner with the Philadelphia PA based Work to Ride.

David Silver with the Detroit MI based Detroit Horsepower.

Ron Mack with the Lexington KY based Legacy Equine Academy.

The webinar will also feature Mikhail Proctor, USEF Community Outreach Program Director, and

Ambreen Tariq, Director Together Outdoors with Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. Both will speak about the grants and resources available to equestrian programs.

RSVP by August 16th at 5:00 PM ET at https://bit.ly/AHCWebinarAugust2024 to receive the zoom link for this webinar.

