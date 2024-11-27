AQHA Launches new Features for American Quarter Horse Owners Within myAQHA

MyAQHA now has a Registration Certificate Manager area to make Quarter Horse ownership even easier.
As a result of member feedback, myAQHA, the American Quarter Horse Association’s web platform where members can access their membership and ownership records, has a new tool to improve and simplify the AQHA member experience.
Introducing the new Registration Certificate Manager, which will give members the ability to:
- View certificate copies of papers for any horse within their current ownership born or transferred on or after 2019, with the option to request a certificate copy for free on any horse within their ownership that was born or transferred before 2019.
- Share a certificate copy of a horse’s registration certificate via email.
- Update the gelding status on any horse within their ownership.
- Change a horse’s status to deceased.
These and many other member benefits are available in one convenient place within myAQHA. Current AQHA members can create a myAQHA account at myaqha.com if they haven’t already done so to access these and the many other features myAQHA has to offer.
AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit www.aqha.com or subscribe to our news text “AQHA In the Know ” for the latest Association updates.
