AQHA Launches new Features for American Quarter Horse Owners Within myAQHA

MyAQHA now has a Registration Certificate Manager area to make Quarter Horse ownership even easier.

As a result of member feedback, myAQHA, the American Quarter Horse Association’s web platform where members can access their membership and ownership records, has a new tool to improve and simplify the AQHA member experience.

Introducing the new Registration Certificate Manager, which will give members the ability to:

View certificate copies of papers for any horse within their current ownership born or transferred on or after 2019, with the option to request a certificate copy for free on any horse within their ownership that was born or transferred before 2019.

Share a certificate copy of a horse’s registration certificate via email.

Update the gelding status on any horse within their ownership.

Change a horse’s status to deceased.

These and many other member benefits are available in one convenient place within myAQHA. Current AQHA members can create a myAQHA account at myaqha.com if they haven’t already done so to access these and the many other features myAQHA has to offer.

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association.

