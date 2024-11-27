United Horse Coalition – Giving Tuesday

Right now, thousands of horses across the country are waiting for help—waiting for the resources they need to survive and thrive. Whether it’s hay, feed, veterinary care, or even a safe place to call home, these horses depend on compassionate people like you.

This GivingTuesday, we’re asking for your support to help us continue providing critical resources through the United Horse Coalition’s Equine Resource Database. This invaluable tool connects horses in need with essential safety net services across the nation, including feed assistance, veterinary care, and foster homes. Thanks to supporters like you, we are able to offer a lifeline to these horses at a time when they need it most.

No one is immune to hardships in life, and both horses and their owners can face challenges that can sometimes feel insurmountable. Whether it’s financial struggles or unexpected medical issues, many horse owners find themselves unable to provide the care their animals desperately need.

At the United Horse Coalition, we’re here to help in these difficult times. We understand that the well-being of horses is deeply tied to the ability of their owners to provide for them. That’s why we offer resources, guidance, and a network of support for both horses and horse owners in crisis.

Together, we can ensure that no horse and no owner has to face their struggles alone. When life gets tough, we stand ready to help horses and their owners navigate these hardships and work toward brighter, healthier futures.

Your gift today will directly contribute to the expansion and maintenance of the UHC’s Equine Resource Database, allowing us to ensure that more horses receive the care they need.

Give today, and be the lifeline that these horses are waiting for.

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to the United Horse Coalition’s mission. Your generosity truly makes a world of difference.

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org